When does Australian Open 2022 start? Schedule, dates, how to watch on TV and live stream details





The 2022 Australian Open, which the most optimistic among us had hoped for, would be the beginning of the end of the nightmare. With the second anniversary of the pandemic approaching, the first grand slam of the year tennis could have been a beacon of hope, free of restrictions, tests and vaccine talk, the beginning of a new era. Then the Omicron variant happened, the vaccination campaign stopped and suddenly Craig Tiley of Tennis Australia answered the same questions about quarantine and testing he had been confronted with 12 months earlier. The 2022 Open promises to be different. The vaccination rate in the state of Victoria has surpassed 90 percent and many restrictions have been lifted, although testing and masks are still relatively common. More of Tennis How to watch? However, as long as players are vaccinated to a point of constant struggle, they will find life in Melbourne a little more normal, even if not quite. However, there will be some changes on the pitch that players cannot attribute to the pandemic. In what can really only be described as the application of common sense, the women’s semi-finals (traditionally played in Australia on the afternoon of the second Thursday) will now both be part of the Thursday evening session leading up to the Saturday final. The men’s semifinals, previously scheduled for the Thursday and Friday evening sessions, will now both take place on Friday, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, which is not only fairer in the women’s game, but also reduces the amount of time spent. the two finalists have to prepare for Sunday’s showdown. Provisional tournament schedule (All times GMT) Monday 17 January : First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am tuesday 18 january : First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am Wednesday 19 January : Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am Thursday 20 January : Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am Friday January 21 : Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am Saturday January 22 : Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am sunday January 23 : Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am Monday January 24 : Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am tuesday 25 january : Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarter-finals, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarter-finals, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am Wednesday 26 January : Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarter-finals, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am

: Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarter-finals, play starts at midnight; night session starts at 8am Thursday 27 January : Both semifinals women’s singles, successively, from 8.30 am

: Both semifinals women’s singles, successively, from 8.30 am Friday 28 January : Men’s singles semi-finals at 1:00 AM, second men’s singles semi-finals at 8:30 AM

: Men’s singles semi-finals at 1:00 AM, second men’s singles semi-finals at 8:30 AM Saturday January 29 : Women’s singles final at 8.30 am followed by mixed doubles final

: Women’s singles final at 8.30 am followed by mixed doubles final sunday January 30: final men’s doubles at 4.00 am, final men’s singles at 8.30 am To follow I exercise on Facebook for more tennis news, interviews and features, or listen to the Love Tennis Podcast presented by Is James Gray op iTunes, Spotify or just find Love Tennis wherever you get your podcasts from

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/sport/tennis/australian-open-2022-when-start-schedule-dates-how-to-watch-tv-live-stream-1363295 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos