Sports
Co-op Shrewsbury girls hockey team kicks off 2021-2022 season
By Kevin Stone,Contributing Writer
SHREWSBURY – The season has started for the co-op Shrewsbury girls hockey team.
After notching their first win of the year on Wednesday there is reason for optimism.
Head coach Frank Panarelli is in his 14th year with the team, which is currently a co-op program made up of high school students from Shrewsbury, Milford, Westborough and Wachusett. Milford is relatively new to the program, while the partnership with Westborough and Wachusett has been around for years, Panarelli said.
The team has a balance of players of all ages, with five seniors, five juniors, eight sophomores and seven freshmen.
Captain Kaci Ryder and assistant captains Taylor Breen and Aislinn Bennett are tasked with leading the team this year.
Fellow seniors Kara Persechino and Holly Catarius will also contribute in terms of both leadership and production on the ice.
They will do this two years after the 2019 Colonials squad went all the way to the Division I quarter-finals. With its experience and new talent, this team wants to do that again.
Kaci Ryder basically just committed to Utica to play hockey, Panarelli said. Just a great player and on top of that a great boy, great leader and she is approaching 100 points so hopefully Shell will get there soon.
Panarelli celebrated the contributions of his other captains.
She is the leader of the defenders, he said of Bennett. Shell is playing college hockey, we don’t know where yet, but it will be somewhere; she is a force there.
“Taylor Breen is just a hard working girl, taking penalties and being a great leader for these young kids to watch,” he continued. She’s a great leader on and off the ice.
Hollys has been with us for four years and is still a great producer and great leader. The same goes for Kara, a defender who is just a great kid, he added of his other seniors. Most importantly, they are all good kids and good role models for the younger girls.
Taylor Ryder, along with Maddie Mrva, Katie Vona, Rachel Bunsick and Olivia Cutting, are juniors this year, looking to lead in their own way and ensure the seniors have a winning season.
The big second class consists of Risa Montoya, Natalie MacCausland, Kealy Fay, Bridget McLaughlin, Jessie Kenney, Paige Umile, Sadie Cusson and Maggie McManus.
Mia Ryder, Blaire Fay, Penny Desjardins, Mariam Rabuck, Riley Manchester, Yasmine McKenzie and Kate Louder are the freshmen on the team.
Yasmine is from Wachusett and is one of our key defense associates, said Panarelli. Good player, lots of potential. She plays like a senior and plays a very mature game.
Blaire is a striker who is very quick and very hit and miss, he continued. Mia is in the same mold as Blaire with speed and speed. Kate Louder skates with Kaci Ryder and Maddie Mrva, which is kind of our top line.
For all freshmen, it’s about growing into it and getting used to high school hockey, Panarelli said. They realize it’s faster and the girls who are three or four years older than them are just a little bigger and stronger. But it will all be fine; they are all very good hockey players.
A scheduled Shrewsbury game against Falmouth originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to ongoing precautions and postponements due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and its omicron variant.
However, the team is scheduled to be back in action next Friday as it takes on Austin Prep.
