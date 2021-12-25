Connect with us

The sports science and exercise psychologist behind rowers

The galleries at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Puducherry were enthusiastic, but for Keerthana Swaminathan, one of the leading sports and exercise psychologists, the tournament was decorated with a lot of work.

With dozens of table tennis players under her tutelage for sports science and psychology, each passing tournament offers room for new analysis.

Sitting with an athlete and their team (sometimes from coaches and parents), Keerthana Swaminathan makes sure that her wards provide plenty of takeaway, helping them get better at every tournament.

In conversation with Sportskeeda, Keerthana Swaminathan shed light on how she has worked with dozens of rowers while they went about their business.

Given the demands of modern sport, an athlete’s mental well-being is just as important as their physical well-being. Keerthana Swaminathan analyzes an athlete’s competition and provides feedback on how to be mentally strong.

“For me, first and foremost, it is to make the athlete independent. The athlete should not depend on anything or anyone to advance him in his career. I watch a lot of my trainees’ matches to analyze and help them in their mental enhancement and sports science,” said the Chennai-based psychologist.

The intricacies of working with athletes

Keerthana Swaminathan believes there is always something extra to working with an athlete. Just as winning makes an athlete elated, sometimes when the player loses a match, it opens a lot of doors for Keerthana to work on.

“Winning and losing is always part of the game, but to me an athlete who loses is more progress than an athlete who wins. That’s because there’s a lot to think about and a lot to work on when an athlete loses. Winning alone is not progress, always,” she explained.

Just as every player is different, Keerthana works with different players by taking a different approach. For that, Keerthana and the athlete’s coaching team sit together and work on the needs of the players.

“The goals of working with the players are very volatile and change with each passing tournament. Especially when players compete in multiple categories, the focus changes easily. I have to sit down with an athlete, prioritize their coaching staff and work accordingly Otherwise, it ends in burnout,” she says.

The sports science expert believes that being independent will help the athlete improve jumps and limits.

“Usually athletes need help because they are unable to make their choices. They also need to control their emotions. Many parents manage their wards on a micro level and that needs to change. It leads to internal conflict and puts the child under pressure not to be themselves,” she said.

Keertana Swaminathan and the athlete work as a team

Keerthana Swaminathan works with a team of coaches, analysts and high-performance coaches along with the athlete. Does it cause too many cooks to spoil the broth? Keertana believes:

“Many of the coaches today are going beyond the traditional belief that the coach is everything to an athlete. There is also a lot of transformation on the part of the coaches. They are looking for a lot of things related to sports science.”

It is easy for Keerthana Swaminathan to work with ‘younger and newer coaches’.

“Younger coaches are easier to work with because they’ve been there, more open to suggestions and feedback. That said, it’s not that older coaches are difficult, but the young coaches realize they’ve missed sports science in some part of their career.” career and would like to see their departments give it,” she explained.

