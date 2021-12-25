Saints rookie QB Ian Book wants to seize ‘incredible opportunity’ vs. dolphins





After Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian landed on the Reserve/COVID list as the only quarterback on the Saints’ roster, Ian Book didn’t have to think long and hard to know who was next in line. “I calculated that pretty quickly,” Book joked on Friday, via the Associated Press. The Saints are gearing up to start Book Monday night against the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. While there’s a chance Hill of Siemian will be able to test the COVID-19 protocols in time to be activated by Monday’s game, the third tier rookie is mentally preparing. “I intend to play,” Book said. “You can’t just flip that switch on Monday morning to get ready. It doesn’t work that way, especially in the quarterback position.” Book was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Saints, and the 23-year-old has plenty of big game experience during his three years as a starter at Notre Dame. Book’s 30 total wins are the most in the program’s rich history, and his 72 touchdown passes are the second most for the Irish, behind Brady Quinn (95). In what would be his first NFL action, not to mention his first start, Book is lucky enough to have Sean Payton calling plays in his ear after the Saints head coach had to miss last week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 -test. Payton was cleared to return to the team on Friday. “He’s played in real big games and he’s consistently done — if you measure wins and losses — better than any quarterback in Notre Dame history,” Payton said Friday. “Of course there is a transition to this level, but I think he is ready for the challenge.” While Payton shows confidence in Book, he claims the coaching staff and a total team effort will be required for a squad that has faced several other absences due to COVID-19, including key players such as linebacker Demario Davis, tackle Ryan Ramczyk and security Malcolm Jenkins. Veteran QB Blake Bortles was signed by the Saints on Friday as a potential backup to Book. “He will do well. He is excited about the opportunity,” Payton added. “It’s up to us to give him the right things regarding the game and where we are attacking.” Said Book: “I’ve got this whole team behind me. I feel like all these guys have my back and to hear everyone, how excited they are that I’m getting a chance is pretty cool.” Book will become the fourth starting QB for New Orleans in 2021, a tumultuous season for a foul that saw Jameis Winston tore his ACL in Week 8, Michael Thomas’ season-long absence due to a long-term ankle injury, starring back Alvin Kamara (knee) out for a full month and Pro Bowl tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead who will not be available for much of the games due to injury. The Saints’ total of 311.7 yards per game ranks 26th in the NFL. After a 5-2 start to the season before Winston’s season-ending knee injury, New Orleans is 7-7 Monday-evening after winning their last two. Going into Week 16, the Saints are on the bubble in the NFC playoff photo, facing a red-hot Dolphins (7-7) team looking to take their seventh straight win. With Book ready to go, the table has been set for a great prime-time game in New Orleans with major playoff implications for both teams. “It’s an incredible opportunity,” Book said. “I don’t know how it will feel. I’ve played in big games, but I think this is obviously the biggest. We’re professionals now and this is Monday Night Football.”

