



Australia and England have implemented the changes for the Boxing Day Test, with Scott Boland becoming the second native men’s cricketer to wear the Baggy Green cap and Jonny Bairstow one of four changes for the tourists. As expected, Pat Cummins returns as Australia captain after his close contact with a positive Covid case resulted in him missing the 275-run victory in Adelaide. But the hosts, who are leading 2-0 and looking to win the series at the earliest opportunity, have added even more fresh legs to their seam attack in the form of Victorias Boland. The 32-year-old, who discovered a family connection to the Gulidjan tribe in his twenties through his maternal grandfather, is following in the footsteps of fellow sailor Jason Gillespie, the first Indigenous test cricketer, and Faith Thomas and Ash Gardner, who both represented women’s Test team. Speaking of the decision, Cummins said: It’s huge for him to become the second native [mens] Test cricketer. Dizzy [Gillespie] was the first. In Australia we have a rich history going back 50-60,000 years and it’s great that this is starting to be reflected in our team. Boland, a fast-medium right-arm bowler who previously won 19 caps for Australia in limited overs cricket, also brings specialist local knowledge to the MCG, claiming eight wickets when Victoria defeated New South Wales in the most recent first-class match on the ground back in Nov. Jhye Richardson reported leg pain after claiming a five wicket haul first test in Adelaide, while Michael Neser similarly resigns to rest. Josh Hazlewood has yet to recover from a side effect of the Gabba. It’s a luxury to have someone like Scotty ready, he’s fresh and excited to get his chance, Cummins added. We think he is very well suited in his home area to come in and perform. Getting his Baggy Green is a dream for him. England, meanwhile, are hoping four changes can apply the defibrillator to what has been a flatlining campaign, with Bairstow back at No. 6, Zak Crawley returning as opener, Mark Wood injecting speed into the seam attack and Jack Leach giving Captain Joe Root a front line once. spin option offers more. England’s Zak Crawley (left) and Jonathan Bairstow during a netting session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Photo: Jason OBrien / PA Ollie Pope had come out of Bairstow on the eve of the series, but the 23-year-old right-hander struggled to repay the faith. His initial 34 in Brisbane was followed by scores of four, five and four which, along with a battle against Nathan Lyon, prompted head coach Chris Silverwood to make the switch. As expected, Rory Burns makes it a second Surrey batsman to be dropped, the opener’s first baller at the Gabba set the tone for a disappointing run. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are the sailors to step up to the bench, with the absence of the latter at No8 who is tellingly England’s third highest points scorer to extend the tail. Jos Buttler, speaking before England training on Christmas morning, said: It’s a huge game for us and a wonderful venue to come and play cricket. Everyone is excited to be here and I’m sure it will be a hostile environment but it should be embraced and enjoyed. We know we have to bring our best cricket because we haven’t done that until now and that’s disappointing. With the current situation we have to act quickly. Australia (confirmed): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (World Cup), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. England (confirmed): Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (World Cup), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.

