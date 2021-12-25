Michigan Football Christmas – Maize n Brew

This is the season for reflection, because, regardless of the holidays, what better thing to do when the sun sets at 5 p.m.?

Unlike last year when thinking about football in Michigan only raised thoughts of depression, anxiety and existential dread, this season brings nothing but a smile and a calming warmth of the heart; winning solves everything.

There was so much joy in the 2021 football season and given the time of year, a 12-day Christmas approach only felt appropriate to sum up the unforgettable ride with the Wolverines.

12 Victory Sundays

Twelve wins for Michigan football in 2021. Twelve! There was nothing like those 12 Sundays waking up and biting Dues analysis on Twitter and watch Wolverine Devotee reruns on YouTube.

The Wolverines tied a program record for most wins in a single season (1905, 1997) and have a shot at immortality from the program against Georgia and beyond.

Every Michigan program record is significant because Michigan has been playing football since 1879 when the Wolverines finished 1-0-1. The Racine College Lakers weren’t ready for Michigan captain Dave DeTar (People don’t forget).

11 Jabo Pockets

Michigan football Most Improved Defensive Player had one of the most productive seasons ever for a Wolverine pass rusher.

Entering 2021, junior linebacker David Ojabo or as Fox announcer Gus Johnson would say: OH-JA-BO had only recorded a tackle and zero sacks, tackles-for-loss and forced fumbles in two years at Michigan.

This season, Ojabo currently has 35 tackles, 11 sacks (which before 2021 would be one less than the former program record of 12 teammate Aidan Hutchinson, the record this season and currently stands at 14), 12 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles (program). record for one season).

Ojabo was named a second-team All-American this season. Not bad for a man who has only been playing organized football for five years.

10 Edwards Catches

The Maryland game soon became known as the Donovan Edwards game. The real freshman who ran back caught 10 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Ten receptions represent a Michigan running back single-game record and 170 receiving yards represent a single-game high for every Wolverine pass catcher this season.

9 Easy Touchdowns

While a close game against future MAC champions Northern Illinois was not expected, a near doubling of the bet line (-27.5) was also not expected as Michigan went on to win 63-10. It took things even further when the Wolverines took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and were even beaten 7-0 in the final frame.

Let’s count the touchdowns, shall we: quarterback Cade McNamara 1-yard run; running back Blake Corum 1-yard run; running back Hassan Haskins 1-yard run; Hasksins again from five yards out; wide receiver Cornelius Johnson 87-yard reception; Corum 51-yard run; Corum 1-yard run; running back Donovan Edwards 4-yard run; Edwards again on a 58-yard run.

With a full and concerted effort, this game could have been the 13th day of Christmas.

8 wins of 20 points

Not only did Michigan win this year, more often than not, the Wolverines won big. See above. Western Michigan was defeated by 33; Washington lost by three touchdowns; Northern Illinois was luckily kept within 53; Wisconsin lost by three touchdowns; Northwestern lost by 26; Indiana lost 22; Maryland was overwhelmed by 41; Iowa suffered its worst defeat in years in the Big Ten Championship, losing 39.

There were a few nail biters along the way, but reserves played more fourth quarter than the starters in 2021.

7 home wins

After the 2020 season saw the Wolverines go winless for the first time in the program’s history, albeit under extremely remote conditions, the 2021 season saw Michigan go undefeated at the Big House.

western Michigan, Washington, Northern Illinois, Rutgers, Northwest, Indiana and Ohio state they all came to Ann Arbor and were given L’s as souvenirs for a visit.

This home slate also marked two of the Michigan fans’ all-time atmospheric performances. The night game against Washington, which began with the Huskies timed out due to noise, set the tone for the entire game. And the snowy mayhem against Ohio state was arguably one of the three best environments ever at Michigan Stadium.

6 Anthony receptions

True freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony had one career touch that went into the game against Michigan state. Although the game result was unfavorable, Anthony’s performance was unforgettable.

The East Lansing native made six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Most memorable was Anthonys’ first reception that saw an easy oblique route turn into a 93-yard touchdown. Although Anthony hasn’t been able to find the end zone since this game, he has a bright future ahead of him in Ann Arbor.

5 Haskins Tuddies

Senior running back Hassan Haskins ran WILD against the Ohio State Buckeyes in an all-time performance. Haskins carried the ball 28 times for 169 yards and five touchdowns, marking the highest achievement in the Ohio state rivalry and tying a Michigan program record for a single game with Ron Johnson. Most importantly, this performance came in a winning attempt over the Buckeyes.

The following week against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, Haskins would add two more touchdowns to set the program’s new season record of 20.

4 moody brands

The smallest margin of victory for the Wolverines came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, 32-29. Due to Michigan’s early ongoing struggles in the red zone, the Wolverines had to rely heavily on Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Jake Moody.

Moody was 4-for-4, including the tying run and the eventual winning kick on the road. The legend of Money Moody was solidified.

3 loft bags

Big players, step up in big games, and there wasn’t a bigger game until November 27, when Ohio State came to Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes attack was seen as virtually unstoppable due to a landslide win over Michigan State, including a 49-0 first half.

Michigan senior leader and team captain Aidan Hutchinson had been talking all season about the importance of beating Ohio State and why it was one of the driving factors in returning for another season. At the greatest moment of his career, Hutch delivered.

Three sacks gave him 13 for the season, a new schedule record for most sacks in a single season. Michigan defeated Ohio State for the first time in 10 years and earned a trip to Indianapolis.

2 stolen traditions

Two of the best moments this season came on the road against Wisconsin and Nebraska. The Wolverines set out with two goals: to win and make the opponents traditions, their traditions. Check and check.

Wisconsins Jump Around and Nebraskas Thunderstruck were advanced by the Wolverines in ways that can only be described without words. Enjoying THIS ONE at Camp Randall and THIS ONE at Memorial Stadium.

1 Big Ten Championship

The Michigan Wolverines defeated Ohio by two scores to take their first Big Ten Championship since 2004. Life is good.

When sung it would go: On Christmas Day, my true love gave me: 12 Victory Sundays, 11 Jabo sacks, 10 Edwards catches, 9 easy touchdowns, 8 20 point wins, 7 home wins, 6 Anthony receptions, 5 HASKINS TUDDIES, 4 Moody makes, 3 Hutch Bags, 2 Stolen Traditions and A BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP!

What would your 12 days look like? There’s still a ton of meat on the bone: a Heisman Trophy finalist, comeback wins, Buckeyes win, Haskins hurdles, a few flea flicks, DJ Turner interceptions, Sean Clifford hits taken, and countless others.

Sound off below and Merry Christmas Michigan Wolverine faithful!