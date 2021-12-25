NFL Week 16 Injuries: Mike Evans Out; Darren Waller doubtful; Myles Garrett, Adam Thielen doubtful

The NFL is trying to manage large numbers of positive COVID-19 tests, and several contenders are also dealing with injuries. The bumps and bruises are starting to add up as all 32 teams play through pain. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those contenders trying to weather a spate of injuries as they lost Chris Godwin for the season, placed Leonard Fournette on the injured reserve and will also be without star Mike Evans this week.

Below, we’ll break down the final injury reports for all 30 NFL teams kicking off this weekend. Remember, we have a Christmas double header, so there are four teams playing on Saturday. If you have a question about who’s in week 16 and who isn’t, we’ve got you covered.

All of themNFL Oddscome through Caesars Sportsbook.

The Browns are hurting defensively and may be without their best player. Garrett is questionable with his groin injury and has not trained all week, while Johnson has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The Browns activated Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry, so they’ve done it.

For the Packers, Bakhtiari is not yet ready to make his debut in 2021. Broad receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, on the other hand, passed the concussion protocol and is ready to roll. Green Bay is also recalling defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who was on the COVID list last week.

The Colts will be without Sendejo and Kelly by Christmas. Sendejo continues to suffer from a concussion while Kelly deals with a personal matter.

For the Cardinals, the storyline is Conner, who hasn’t rehearsed at all this week and is listed as questionable. Thankfully, Arizona returned Chase Edmonds to the lineup earlier this month. Moore is also another player to keep an eye on. The versatile rookie didn’t train all week either.

The Giants put Daniel Jones on injured reserve earlier this week, meaning Jake Fromm or Mike Glennon will start the rest of the way. It should be helpful to potentially get Toney back on the pitch, especially now that Sterling Shepard is ready this year.

All Eagles except those on the reserve/COVID-19 list are healthy enough to play, including left tackle Jordan Mailata and running back Miles Sanders, who did not train on Friday.

The Jags have Josh Allen and Laviska Shenault Jr. (among others) put on the reserve/COVID-19 list so they will be out for this match. Linder is an important part of the offensive line and if he can’t go it would obviously have an effect on the offensive performance.

The Jets will likely be without their top three wide receivers, with both Corey Davis and Elijah Moore already on injured reserve. They will also be without head coach Robert Saleh, guards Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Alijah Vera-Tucker, and five defensive starters due to protocols.

Coach Dan Campbell said it is highly unlikely that Jared Goff will be fit for this game, so it will be Tim Boyle who will be central for the Lions. Oruwariye has had a very strong year and his absence gives the Falcons more of a chance to find success in the passing game. It would obviously be a big help to Boyle if the Lions could get one or more of Raymond, Reynolds and especially Swift on the field. Craig Reynolds has done a good job over the past two weeks, but Swift is a much more dynamic host threat.

Sharpe has played anywhere from 50 to 80 percent of snaps for the Falcons in the past two months, since Calvin Ridley left the team to deal with his mental health. When it’s out, that would presumably mean a bigger role for Olamide Zaccheus and Christian Blake, and maybe more outside shots for Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Bills will be without both Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, as well as potentially as many as three entry-level offensive linemen, due to COVID-19 positives. Emmanuel Sanders will return from the injury that kept him out of the game last week and Isaiah McKenzie could fill the role of Beasley, but the offensive line could be a big problem against New England’s pass rush. If Lotulelei can’t play, that could provide opportunities for the Patriots’ ground game.

The Pats could be the best running backs without both of them, leaving the track split by Brandon Bolden and JJ Taylor. Agholor’s absence means an increase in snaps for Harry when he plays as Kendrick Bourne is somewhere between potential and likely out due to COVID-19. We were able to see even more two-straight looks from New England to get both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on the field together.

The Buccaneers may have already turned their attention to the playoffs as they will likely be without some key players on Sunday. No Godwin, Evans, Fournette or Lavonte David. Tampa will probably also have to do without Pierre-Paul, who is questionable with a shoulder. The secondary is already a problem for the Buccaneers, and missing Dean and Sherman would only add to the Bucs’ problems.

Moore is doubtful for the Panthers after participating in just one practice session all week. He has a hamstring problem and was limited on Friday. Erving is also questionable and he was restricted all week.

Parham suffered a terrifying injury against the Chiefs last week. Jared Cook and Stephen Anderson will likely be shooting most of the tight end snaps in his absence. James is a versatile piece in secondary whose absence would be quite noticeable as it was along the stretch against Kansas City.

Houston has several players on the COVID list, including WR Brandin Cooks.

The Ravens are currently a MASH unit. They have three offensive linemen somewhere between out and questionable. They’ll probably be without their starting quarterback again because he hasn’t practiced all week. The backup missed Friday’s practice with a non-COVID illness, as did two other players. It is a mess. And this is a very important game against a divisional opponent, coming into the game much healthier than she was after Joe Mixon was removed from the injury report.

Cornerback Darious Williams was initially listed as doubtful for the Rams, but the team later corrected the report, saying he has no injury status.

Minnesota Dalvin Cook is out for this game because of COVID-19.

Nick Foles is expected to start below midfield, with Fields potentially suitable as a backup. He is protected by Bitch Jenkins on the left side of the line, with the rookie again replacing the injured Peters.

The Seahawks come in relatively healthy in this game. Tyler Lockett has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is good news for the passing game.

Freiermuth will likely be replaced in the lineup by Zach Gentry.

All Chiefs not on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are healthy enough to play, according to the team’s injury report. Unfortunately, players whose status is still up in the air due to COVID include Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Nick Bolton, Rashad Fenton and Harrison Butker.

Drew Lock starts below center for the Broncos. Denver’s linebacker corps has been decimated with injuries all year, and this week is no different. Not having Jackson could be a problem against Foster Moreau.

Waller looks likely to sit down again, with Foster Moreau joining the lineup in his place. Noah Fant and/or Albert Okwuegbunam can be primed for a big game if one or more Abram, Perryman and Compton sit out.

The football team won’t have a whole group of players at the back for this game, potentially giving the Cowboys another chance to get back into a rhythm. If Gibson can’t play, the running back snaps will likely be split between Jaret Patterson and Johnathan Williams. Samuel has barely considered the attack this season due to his injury problems.

The Cowboys are healthier than they’ve been in ages. They split the left tackle snaps between Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe last week and could do that again here. Mukuamu is a special teamer who has only been active for three games.