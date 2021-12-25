Cricket South Africa I just want to show you how good I am if you forgot: Faf du Plessis





Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has said he has two votes in his battle, one is a good vote and the other is a bad vote. The veteran Proteas batsman who was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered exceptional performances for the team in the season. In 16 matches, he scored 633 runs at an average of 45.21 and was the second highest finisher of the tournament, just behind teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 635 runs to win the orange cap. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Faf du Plessis who played a match-winning knockout of 86 in the 2021 Indian Premier League final against Kolkata Knight Riders, said he had aimed to finish in the top 3 in the list of leading go-getters. I have a good batting voice and a bad batting voice. To give you a practical example of this vote, in this last IPL I had a fantastic IPL, to the point where the goals I set for myself of being in the top three [run-scorers] from the start I got along pretty well with this goal, Faf Du Plessis told Paddy Upton on the Lessons from the Worlds Best podcast. Du Plessis also revealed that he battled mental demons in his match-winning knockout against KKR in the IPL final. He said: “But through this process, there is a positive and negative vote. To refer to such an incident, I’m in the race, but in the semi-finals I get one and everyone shoots past me, and I’m on number six.” “So we win the match and go into the final. It’s a big game, and this negative voice says, ‘No, you’re not going to make it, they’re too far out. Actually, you know what, you’re a little out of shape “I don’t know how you get points in the final. Oh, it’s a big game, you got one in the last game.’ This voice tells me a failure.” Cricket South Africa I just wanna show you how good I am if you forgot Faf du Plessis Faf du Plessis retired from Test cricket in 2021 to focus on white ball cricket and despite his sensational run in IPL, he was not included in the South African team for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Faf du Plessis said he listened to the positive voices that helped to form well in the IPL final and he wanted to prove a point. He explained: I would have [listened to the negative voice] in the past, but then this positive vote goes, Top three is your goal. You play your best when it’s under high pressure. You are Mr. Reliable. When the pressure is highest, that’s you. Okay, what do you need? 40 runs to get into the top three, well, no, I’ll make 83 runs to be number one. I want that orange cap. I want to go too, Cricket South Africa, I just want to show you how good I am if you forget. Also Read: IND vs SA: Extra batter is a must in South Africa, Id Go 7+4 with Bumrah, Shami, Siraj and Ashwin Wasim Jaffer Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | T20 World Cup Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

