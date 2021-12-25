Christmas wish list for WVU Football





First of all, we at Mountaineer Maven would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We sincerely thank you for your support during another year of WVU reporting! We look forward to growing our community here at SI WVU in 2022 and beyond. Since it was Christmas, I thought it would be a good idea to discuss what should be on WVU football’s Christmas wish list. Find the future at quarterback Jarret Doege has the option of returning to WVU for another season, but that decision will not be made until sometime after the team’s bowl game against Minnesota. While Doege’s return would bring some experience to the position, I’m not sure how much more he can improve on, especially in year six. If he chooses not to return, the Mountaineers will have a real quarterback competition between Garrett Greene, Will “Goose” Crowder and freshman freshman Nicco Marchiol, who has been designated the prized jewel of the recruiting class of 2022. track wins, WVU needs to have one of those three that stands out from the rest of the pack and give the team a clear leader to build around for the next handful of seasons. Consistency on the attack line All five of West Virginia’s entry-level offensive linemen will return in 2022, which should mean it will be a force for the attack. Brandon Yates showed what he can do with a left tackle and Wyatt Milum has done the same with a right tackle. They are both extremely young and have been very inconsistent. That said, they both have bright futures and could be All-Big 12 performers alongside center Zach Frazier. West Virginia lost too many games this season due to its inability to maintain checkers. Whether it’s poor pass protection or a lack of execution when blocking runs, the Mountaineers had too many checkers to jam. As the o-line game is improved, more points are scored. Linebacker/DB transfer WVU has been extremely thin at both linebacker and corner this season and the past two seasons. Once they got hit with injuries/transfers, those rooms got extremely thin. JUCO transfers Lee Kpogba and MarQues McLaurin should somehow have an immediate impact, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to dive into the transfer portal a few times to get some depth. More than just a bowl game Neal Brown is entering the fourth year of the WVU program and he has yet to have a team compete for a Big 12 title. No one expected him to come in third year and take the Mountaineers to the top of the conference, but fans did expect progress. So far I don’t know how much progress has been made with records of 5-7, 6-4 and 6-6. Brown and his staff have done a good job recruiting, but if they don’t start to win and compete to finish in the top four in the league, his place is getting a little too hot. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter: Facebook- @WVUonSI Twitter- @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

