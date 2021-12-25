I wish you a very merry Boston Bruins Christmas

The Boston Bruins have officially split for the Christmas holidays and will meet again after opening presents under the Christmas tree on Saturday morning.

For players like David Pastrnak who haven’t had their families in Boston in recent years due to COVID challenges, this year feels a lot more like a regular Christmas vacation.

“All we’ve done is cook dinner and play some family games,” Pastrnak said during a talk with reporters on Thursday. They haven’t been here for two and a half years. I’m really glad they’re here.

David Pastrnak on the Christmas break with his family: “All we’ve done is cook dinner and play some family games … they haven’t been here for two and a half years … I’m really glad they are here.” pic.twitter.com/7A7mYiN89j Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2021

It has undoubtedly been an uphill task for players in the NHL in recent years, with difficulties on and off the ice becoming a much tougher mental grind than ever before for professional athletes, just as it is the same for everyone around the world during a global pandemic. That probably translated into some of the trade requests we’ve seen from Boston Bruins players, along with other players in the league.

So I hope everyone involved in the NHL gets a few enjoyable days to rest, relax and recharge with family and friends over the Christmas break before returning to work on December 26 to resume activities. amid COVID outbreaks across the league. No one said it was going to be easy and they were right, but the days ahead should also be a reminder that every day is a gift, no matter how challenging it may be.

Merry Christmas to everyone and we at BHN hope you get everything you want this holiday season. Now on to the BHN Puck Links:

