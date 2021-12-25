Sports
I wish you a very merry Boston Bruins Christmas
The Boston Bruins have officially split for the Christmas holidays and will meet again after opening presents under the Christmas tree on Saturday morning.
For players like David Pastrnak who haven’t had their families in Boston in recent years due to COVID challenges, this year feels a lot more like a regular Christmas vacation.
“All we’ve done is cook dinner and play some family games,” Pastrnak said during a talk with reporters on Thursday. They haven’t been here for two and a half years. I’m really glad they’re here.
David Pastrnak on the Christmas break with his family: “All we’ve done is cook dinner and play some family games … they haven’t been here for two and a half years … I’m really glad they are here.” pic.twitter.com/7A7mYiN89j
Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2021
It has undoubtedly been an uphill task for players in the NHL in recent years, with difficulties on and off the ice becoming a much tougher mental grind than ever before for professional athletes, just as it is the same for everyone around the world during a global pandemic. That probably translated into some of the trade requests we’ve seen from Boston Bruins players, along with other players in the league.
So I hope everyone involved in the NHL gets a few enjoyable days to rest, relax and recharge with family and friends over the Christmas break before returning to work on December 26 to resume activities. amid COVID outbreaks across the league. No one said it was going to be easy and they were right, but the days ahead should also be a reminder that every day is a gift, no matter how challenging it may be.
Merry Christmas to everyone and we at BHN hope you get everything you want this holiday season. Now on to the BHN Puck Links:
*The Boston Bruins used words like sad and frustrated to describe their feelings about having to skip the Olympics this season due to COVID complications. (Boston hockey now)
*With the flaw of an Olympic story in mind, here’s a feel-good story about former Calgary Flames forward Curtis Glencross just before the holidays. (Calgary hockey now)
*Should San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner be on the hot seat this season? Shen Peng discusses at our San Jose facility. (San Jose Hockey now)
*We’ve heard this before, but FOH (Friend of Haggs) Dan Kingerski says this seems like the last hurray for the core group that includes the Pittsburgh Penguins. Certainly, with the arrival of a new property, costs can undoubtedly be saved. (Pittsburgh Hockey now)
*Could Mat Barzal be the future captain of the New York Islanders? Stranger things have happened. (NJI hockey now)
*Great piece by former Boston Bruins forward and TSN hockey analyst Dave Poulin about a lively Christmas Eve practice experience with Mike Keenan back when the NHL was still practicing the day before the Christmas break. Today, NHL players will be released from December 24-26 as agreed in the CBA, although they will practice the day after Christmas this season due to the COVID challenges within the schedule. (Toronto Star)
*Zach Senyshyn has requested a trade. He does know that all 31 other teams passed him on for nothing when he got a waiver earlier this season, right? This feels like a generational thing, frankly, where players like Senyshyn and Jake DeBrusk believe the fault with any hockey career flaws lies with their team rather than looking a little closer to home. (Rink Insider Rhode Island)
*Is this man serious?
https://t.co/dydSE73pLN pic.twitter.com/bfaQ4SkZa3
Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 23, 2021
*What should the Buffalo Sabers expect from Alex Tuch? There are answers in this mail bag. (Buffalo News)
*The most important thing on the Santa list for the Arizona Coyotes is that better days are ahead. (gophnx.com)
*It looks like there will be a lot of NHL teams, like the Toronto Maple Leafs, that won’t be at full strength once the Christmas break is over due to ongoing positive COVID testing. (Toronto sun)
*For something completely different: the latest episode of Hawkeye? I loved it, even if the Kingpin wasn’t used to that extent I would have loved to see it. The chemistry between the old Hawkeye and the new Hawkeye was excellent. (rolling stone)
Sources
2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2021/12/24/bhn-puck-links-a-very-merry-boston-bruins-christmas/
