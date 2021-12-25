Ajaz Patel feature, New Zealand star fell after 10 wicket-haul, feature, video, highlights

It had been a few years since Ajaz Patel crossed a road in Mumbai after getting a trim and asked a local club if he could have a trundle bed.

The Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner hadn’t yet made his international debut but had been toiling playing domestic cricket and was stunned when told he couldn’t compete.

I went back this one time (to Mumbai) and I went to this barber shop and across the road I saw there was a cricket net so I went there and it was a grass wicket and I asked these guys if I could come and have a bowl, Patel tells foxsports.com.au. The guy said I can’t really tell you because I’m not the manager of the team, you should talk to him. I called him, I said I was so-and-so and I played first-class cricket in New Zealand, blah, blah, and I asked if I could come out bowling, I don’t mind bowling your batsmen, and they are like no , are only for people in the club.

So I was rejected. I thought that sucked because it would have been a fun place to go out and bowl a few overs.

Less than half a decade later, Patel returned to his hometown, but this time the 33-year-old had a venue for bowling.

Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now for 14 days for free.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> New Zealander Ajaz Patel is celebrating after becoming just the third player in Test cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an inning. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

After taking three wickets at Kanpur in the first Test against India, Patel returned to Mumbai, the city he left as an eight-year-old and later returned to get married and walked away as a household name.

The orthodox left-arm spinner, who gave up fast bowling as a 21-year-old to pursue a dream, made history by becoming only the third player in Test history after spinners Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to win all 10 wickets of an inning .

Patel took 10-119 in the opening two days of the second Test, taking Virat Kohli’s prized wicket for a duck along the way.

It was crazy, hey, I’ve obviously been working on it, working on it, working on it, and I guess nobody really expected it to turn out like this, he said.

I think even if you wrote your own script, you probably wouldn’t write something like that because it was too far-fetched and ridiculous to understand. It’s been a crazy few weeks, but it was cool. Just to see how happy everyone is, especially around family and friends. The coolest thing for me is to share in those stories when they tell me where they were when that 10th wicket happened or what they were doing, a few people sent me videos of them watching it live when the 10th wicket happened.

Former Indian captain Kumble was among many to reach out to Patel, and others, including New Zealand great Richard Hadlee, England captain and maverick Kevin Pietersen and Australian Nathan Lyon, sent the lovable spinner their congratulations.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ajaz Patel (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking his 10th wicket on day two of the 2nd Test against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 4, 2021. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

As cricket would have it, no one spoke of the impending record after every passing wicket.

Because crickets are such a superstitious game that no one really mentioned it until the eighth or ninth wicket, before that everyone just carried on as usual, Patel recalls.

When the ninth wicket came down I was like, oh, I’ve got four balls and I have to use these four balls or it could happen quickly on the other side. It never really occurred to me until the ninth. I didn’t even think about the record, I just thought how cool it would be. Obviously, in retrospect, when I was told I was the third person ever, I thought that was really cool. After I walked out I got a text from Sir Richard Hadlee who was cool.

Due to Covid, Patels’ wife and eight-month-old baby were unable to view the historic Test.

But he wasn’t alone. Far from alone.

On the ground, I had a lot of family like cousins ​​and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law and it was pretty cool to see them and play for them, Patel said.

They all knew I was a cricketer and played domestic cricket and played international cricket but none of them had a chance to see me play.

One of the biggest dreams when it came to a cricket trip for me was to be able to play cricket in Mumbai and to be able to do it in such an emphatic way is something I never dreamed of, just playing there was almost a dream come true . To take 10 wickets there and leave my name on the honor plate is quite special.

Patel took the long road to international cricket.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Ashwin ratings despite bowled | 01:02

When most sports stars were well on their way as a 21-year-old, Patel gave up his fast bowler license and took it all back.

After failing to grow, Patel thought his best chance at following his dream was to ditch the long run-up and tweak it a bit.

He joined a cricket club in green Surrey called Cranleigh to give himself an off-season in England to get some surpluses under his belt before returning home to New Zealand for the 2010-11 season.

For six months he bowled and bowled from the first XI cricket to the seconds, even taking on the wicket gloves when asked to fill in for the third, while also spending time coaching at Cranleigh and the neighboring Preparatory School.

Id had a summer in New Zealand where I bowled seam and spin; Cranleigh was actually my first season bowling spin and the reason I did it was because I wanted to bowl a lot of overs and build the confidence of spin bowling, he said.

That’s where it started. I went back from there and took spin bowling from there and it’s been a drag ever since.

But from the start, Patel had an extraordinary gift for drifting the ball.

It would take years to master the controls, but the foundation was laid.

I think it was to do the fast bowling action I had, and I used that when I switched to spin bowling, my release point, not over the top loose, but a little wider, he says.

I think that helped get that drift. But I think my ability to control that is a lot better now.

MORE CRICKET NEWS

THE WHOLE THING BLOWED UP: England fears a nasty rift

TEAM NEWS: Injury cloud hangs over Aussie trio as Langer pins the struggling star

GREAT WATCH: English stars forced to re-watch batting collapse

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ajaz Patel bowling on the second day of the second Test cricket match against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

Even now, Patel’s roundabout journey to international cricket continues to give.

Not only will he be in trivia questions for being the third man to take 10 wickets in an inning, will also be asked who is the only person to be dropped after taking a 10-for?

That unfortunate reality has occurred for the easy spinner, after he was dropped for the home tests against Bangladesh.

It’s a frustration that Patel thought possible.

It’s the reality, it’s the reality of home conditions and in general what we’re dealing with in New Zealand, Patel said. The pitches are really green, they don’t really offer much (spider) except when we have a dry week or something.

That’s the reality I face as a spin bowler here unless we suddenly start preparing something else or start challenging teams in other ways but the weather and the environment works and if I’m honest we have some of the best spinners in our conditions in the world. There’s been a great team that’s come here and can’t exploit it as well as our guys.

It’s one of our strengths and with the Test Championship everyone wants to play to their strengths and their home conditions and a by-product of that is spin bowling, an afterthought in New Zealand. Anyway, my job is to try to change that by putting achievements on the board, changing that mindset and saying, we have a good spinner, so why don’t we use it.

At the moment it’s a bit of a wait and see if I’ll play or not, otherwise I’m looking forward to my overseas tours next winter.

It is what it is at the moment and I’m fighting the battle for all the spin bowlers in New Zealand and trying to encourage spin bowling but it’s a constant battle hopefully by the end of my career I can start to clean up and be happy by the time I retire.

If nothing else, Patel hopes one day that the local club team in Mumbai will be willing to let him come and turn their backs.

Maybe I’ll try my luck again next time I go, if they’re happy when I come get a bowl, Patel jokes.

I tend to go back every two years but due to Covid we haven’t been able to go back.

I love India, I love going to India. I love the food, the people, the chaos, I enjoy that because I’m from India, coming from Mumbai, it feels natural, I know it can be overwhelming, but it feels natural to me. I’m hopeful I can enjoy it the same way now when I go back next time.

But in a cricket-obsessed country like India, good luck.