No team took advantage of last year’s tournament not relegated more than Austria. The team went 0-4 and was outscored 28-1. Officially they finished 10th and last in the tournament, but they will be back in the top division with a chance to fight for survival.

With some returning players and some 17-year-olds joining the team, they will try to cause a shock.

Final selection Team Austria # Player Position League Current Team (NHL) # Player Position League Current Team (NHL) 29 Lukas Moser G AlpenHLO Kitzbhel EC 1 Leon summer G AlpenHLO Steel wings Linz 30 Sebastian Wraneschitz G AlpenHLO Vienna Capitals Silver 7 Luca Erne d USPHL Premier Fresno Monsters 3 Lukas Hrl d AlpenHLO RB Hockey Juniors 4 Lorenz Lindner d AlpenHLO EC-KAC Future Team 2 Matteo Mitrovic d ICEYSL HTC Nordic Hockey Academy 10 Lukas Necesany d AlpenHLO RB Hockey Juniors 5 David Reinbacher d SL i’m climbing 12 Tobias Sablattnig d AlpenHLO EC-KAC Future Team 16 Christoph Tialler d AlpenHLO EC-KAC 18 Martin Urbanek d AlpenHLO Kitzbhel EC 6 Luca Auer f AlpenHLO RB Hockey Juniors 8 Mathias Bhm f ICEHL Capitals of Vienna 14 Geifes team f USPHL Premier South Shore Kings 9 Maximilian Hengelmller f AlpenHLO RB Hockey Juniors 19 Marco Kasper f SHL Rgle BK 21 Oskar Maier f AlpenHLO RB Hockey Juniors 17 senna peeters f QMJHL Halifax Mooseheads 20 Killian Rappold f AlpenHLO Vienna Capitals Silver 23 Vincent Rohrer f OHL Ottawa 67s 24 Lucas Thaler f ICEHL EG Salzburg 26 Johannes Tschurnig f ICEYSL Villacher SV U20 15 Finn van Ee f AlpenHLO EC-KAC Future Team 13 Leon Wallner f J20 National Sdertlje SK

Strengths

No overmatched team has any chance without a goalkeeper who can steal a game, and in Sebastian Wranechitz they have someone who can stand up and make important saves. In last year’s tournament, he played more than 70% of Austrias minutes in the tournament. He had a 0-3 record with a 7.45 goals against average but a save percentage of 0.892. No goalkeeper made more saves than his 173 or got more shots than his 194.

He has only played in three games this season. He played two in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals, and one in the AlpsHL with Vienna. He is 0-3 in those matches. He made 23 saves on 27 shots in Austrias 7-0 loss to Sweden on Thursday night.

They also have their only points scorers returning from a year ago. Senna Peeters, who scored the team’s only goal, and Marco Kasper had the only assist. In total, they are bringing back 31 experience games, which is ahead of only Germany and Canada.

Peeters plays for Halifax in the QMJHL, while Kasper plays for one of the top teams in Europe, Rgle in the SHL.

Peeters and Kasper were joined by Vinzenz Rohrer, who has eight goals and 14 assists in 28 games with the Ottawa 67.

weak points

This team will struggle to give offense. They currently have no NHL prospects on their team. They just don’t have the depth, nor the top talent, like some of the other teams in the tournament. With an average age of 18.16, they are also the second youngest team in the tournament, behind Slovakia.

In their loss to Sweden on Thursday, they had seven shots in their 7-0 loss and were beaten 23-1 in the second period in which the Swedes scored four goals.

This is clearly a team that struggled with Minnesota Wild first round Marco Rossi last year, and it will be even harder without him.

X Factor

A player to keep an eye on in this tournament might be newcomer Luca Auer. Born in 2004, the forward is a first-time eligibility player for the upcoming NHL Draft, and he leads all Austrian players in scoring for their club team. The 61,179 pound forward is currently tied for fourth in AlpsHL with 17 goals and 23 assists in 27 games. The players before him range in age from 28-31.

He plays for the RB Hockey Juniors team, which gathers some of the best young players in the area, including several who will play in the tournament for Austria and Germany, and pits them against men’s teams.

If Auer can provide a spark to take some pressure off Peeters, Kasper and Wraneschitz, then perhaps the Austrians can do just enough to avert relegation.

The main difference between last year’s tournament and this one will be the relegation series where the bottom teams are placed in each group. Austria’s best chance of avoiding that series is their game against Germany, and if they end up in the relegation series, they will likely face Switzerland in a best-of-three series.

It may be asking too much for them to avoid relegation, but they do have some ways to survive in the top division.