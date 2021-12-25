Sports
2022 Junior Hockey World Championship: Austria Team Preview and Selection
No team took advantage of last year’s tournament not relegated more than Austria. The team went 0-4 and was outscored 28-1. Officially they finished 10th and last in the tournament, but they will be back in the top division with a chance to fight for survival.
With some returning players and some 17-year-olds joining the team, they will try to cause a shock.
Final selection Team Austria
|#
|Player
|Position
|League
|Current Team (NHL)
|#
|Player
|Position
|League
|Current Team (NHL)
|29
|Lukas Moser
|G
|AlpenHLO
|Kitzbhel EC
|1
|Leon summer
|G
|AlpenHLO
|Steel wings Linz
|30
|Sebastian Wraneschitz
|G
|AlpenHLO
|Vienna Capitals Silver
|7
|Luca Erne
|d
|USPHL Premier
|Fresno Monsters
|3
|Lukas Hrl
|d
|AlpenHLO
|RB Hockey Juniors
|4
|Lorenz Lindner
|d
|AlpenHLO
|EC-KAC Future Team
|2
|Matteo Mitrovic
|d
|ICEYSL
|HTC Nordic Hockey Academy
|10
|Lukas Necesany
|d
|AlpenHLO
|RB Hockey Juniors
|5
|David Reinbacher
|d
|SL
|i’m climbing
|12
|Tobias Sablattnig
|d
|AlpenHLO
|EC-KAC Future Team
|16
|Christoph Tialler
|d
|AlpenHLO
|EC-KAC
|18
|Martin Urbanek
|d
|AlpenHLO
|Kitzbhel EC
|6
|Luca Auer
|f
|AlpenHLO
|RB Hockey Juniors
|8
|Mathias Bhm
|f
|ICEHL
|Capitals of Vienna
|14
|Geifes team
|f
|USPHL Premier
|South Shore Kings
|9
|Maximilian Hengelmller
|f
|AlpenHLO
|RB Hockey Juniors
|19
|Marco Kasper
|f
|SHL
|Rgle BK
|21
|Oskar Maier
|f
|AlpenHLO
|RB Hockey Juniors
|17
|senna peeters
|f
|QMJHL
|Halifax Mooseheads
|20
|Killian Rappold
|f
|AlpenHLO
|Vienna Capitals Silver
|23
|Vincent Rohrer
|f
|OHL
|Ottawa 67s
|24
|Lucas Thaler
|f
|ICEHL
|EG Salzburg
|26
|Johannes Tschurnig
|f
|ICEYSL
|Villacher SV U20
|15
|Finn van Ee
|f
|AlpenHLO
|EC-KAC Future Team
|13
|Leon Wallner
|f
|J20 National
|Sdertlje SK
Strengths
No overmatched team has any chance without a goalkeeper who can steal a game, and in Sebastian Wranechitz they have someone who can stand up and make important saves. In last year’s tournament, he played more than 70% of Austrias minutes in the tournament. He had a 0-3 record with a 7.45 goals against average but a save percentage of 0.892. No goalkeeper made more saves than his 173 or got more shots than his 194.
He has only played in three games this season. He played two in the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals, and one in the AlpsHL with Vienna. He is 0-3 in those matches. He made 23 saves on 27 shots in Austrias 7-0 loss to Sweden on Thursday night.
They also have their only points scorers returning from a year ago. Senna Peeters, who scored the team’s only goal, and Marco Kasper had the only assist. In total, they are bringing back 31 experience games, which is ahead of only Germany and Canada.
Peeters plays for Halifax in the QMJHL, while Kasper plays for one of the top teams in Europe, Rgle in the SHL.
Peeters and Kasper were joined by Vinzenz Rohrer, who has eight goals and 14 assists in 28 games with the Ottawa 67.
weak points
This team will struggle to give offense. They currently have no NHL prospects on their team. They just don’t have the depth, nor the top talent, like some of the other teams in the tournament. With an average age of 18.16, they are also the second youngest team in the tournament, behind Slovakia.
In their loss to Sweden on Thursday, they had seven shots in their 7-0 loss and were beaten 23-1 in the second period in which the Swedes scored four goals.
This is clearly a team that struggled with Minnesota Wild first round Marco Rossi last year, and it will be even harder without him.
X Factor
A player to keep an eye on in this tournament might be newcomer Luca Auer. Born in 2004, the forward is a first-time eligibility player for the upcoming NHL Draft, and he leads all Austrian players in scoring for their club team. The 61,179 pound forward is currently tied for fourth in AlpsHL with 17 goals and 23 assists in 27 games. The players before him range in age from 28-31.
He plays for the RB Hockey Juniors team, which gathers some of the best young players in the area, including several who will play in the tournament for Austria and Germany, and pits them against men’s teams.
If Auer can provide a spark to take some pressure off Peeters, Kasper and Wraneschitz, then perhaps the Austrians can do just enough to avert relegation.
The main difference between last year’s tournament and this one will be the relegation series where the bottom teams are placed in each group. Austria’s best chance of avoiding that series is their game against Germany, and if they end up in the relegation series, they will likely face Switzerland in a best-of-three series.
It may be asking too much for them to avoid relegation, but they do have some ways to survive in the top division.
Sources
2/ https://www.habseyesontheprize.com/world-juniors/2021/12/24/22852852/austria-roster-players-2022-world-junior-hockey-championship-preview-strength-weakness-xfactor-team
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]