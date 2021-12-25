TABLE TENNIS: Christmas among Amiens STT players

On this holiday, Gazettesports invites you to discover how Christmas goes for each of the four Amiens STT players. Amiens table tennis players also sent a photo of the city where they will be celebrating Christmas this year.



How is Christmas celebrated in your country? And how do you celebrate it personally?

Horacio : Normally we bring the whole family together, ie also my uncles and my aunts… We are one big family! We eat “asado”, really the famous traditional Argentine meal, with a lot of meat.

tomic : I think it’s the same everywhere in Europe, families come together to eat. I don’t have a big family, but we do have a special Christmas dish, fish soup, and Christmas is always celebrated on December 24th.

Gregory: I left my parents’ house quite early so I come home for Christmas to see them. It’s kind of a ritual, a tradition so to speak. More specifically in terms of content, we have been mixing the dishes for a while, but it is true that since my father worked in the shellfish business, we always ate the seafood platter with mayonnaise and aioli.

Jesus : Normally we celebrate with the family… I would spend December 24 in my hometown of Cadiz with my parents, and on December 31 I went to my wife’s family. But it looks like I will unfortunately be spending the 24th at home this year.

What traditions are most often reflected in your home at Christmas?

Horacio : What I was just talking about, bringing the family together around a roast. Christmas is celebrated there in the summer, so it’s different from what we find here: the cold and snow don’t exist in Argentina for Christmas, it’s more like 35°C, so it’s a really different atmosphere.

tomic : There are many things that change over the years, but the fish soup is still there. On December 25 we have a very typical Hungarian dish: a kind of coal, garnished with meat, rice and herbs. It is cooked for hours with tomato sauce, but depending on the region of the country you are in, the recipe varies a bit. For example, there are three types of fish soups in different parts of Hungary that also differ according to family traditions. Every family has its own recipe, but this soup is clearly the most famous Christmas dish in Hungary. After that we also have a meat soup… We eat a lot of soup and spices in Hungary! And even if the trends change, you can be sure to always find these three things: stuffed cabbage, fish soup and meat soup.

Jesus : There is a lot of seafood but also meat, often lamb and turkey. But also many typical Christmas sweets such as turrón and polvorones. The first is a kind of nougat and the second is very crumbly little cakes.

What is your first memory of Christmas?

Horacio : I don’t really know, it’s been a long time… But there’s something special about if you still believe in Sinterklaas, right? After eight or nine years, we’re told the truth, it doesn’t exist, and it’s kind of gone from there. When I was little I naturally thought about gifts, but now it’s different, it’s just a family reunion.

tomic : I don’t remember the first one, but what I remember most is when my sister and I went to see our great-grandmother just before Christmas dinner. We had a big house where we lived each on our own floor or in small outbuildings all connected, my great grandmother lived downstairs so with my sister we went down to see her to tell her to go up and to eat and our gifts. We always missed part of the meal because we really wanted our presents, it was kind of fun. But it’s more about staying together, with our parents, especially on December 24th because the days that follow are always connected with Christmas, but they’re not that important to me.

Gregory: Videos of my parents. The frustration of never being able to open my presents, which can be found elsewhere in the videos.

Jesus : It’s a very special date for me because it’s the day we can always reunite the whole family. Especially now that I live 600 kilometers from home and the end-of-year holidays are the only ones where you can always find a date that coincides. Otherwise I won’t go back to my parents until July.

What was the strangest gift you have received or given?

Horacio : No idea… Nothing very strange! Clothes, toys, sometimes money, that sort of thing.

tomic : I don’t really know because we don’t really give each other gifts between adults. We only offer each other really important things, it’s more of a symbol. When I was younger I probably got weird things sometimes, but I can’t remember.

Gregory: It’s part of the traditions that a bit! But a pair of flip flops… Shrek’s size!

Jesus : I’ve never been very interested in gifts… I prefer to give them. But one day I did offer someone a trip… But the one who benefited the most from it was me, because I was the one who actually wanted to go. It was rather a present to myself if you will!

What would you like to have for this Christmas?

Horacio : Health for my family is of course the most important. I would be very happy with that.

tomic : A new life ? New hips if possible… Honestly I’m lucky to say I have everything I need in life. I don’t really need anything that I need, but I always have some crazy ideas in my head that I could spend a little bit of money on…or rather a lot of money for that matter. Always for stupid things unfortunately. But we also have plans to renovate the house, so that would be more convenient than buying back interest-free stuff I already have. Christmas is more like I finally have time to spend time with my family without having to go to Porto or anywhere in the world.

Gregory: Victories… Happiness, joy, that would be nice!

Jesus : Haha health! And that we finally put an end to this fucking covid…

What does Christmas mean to you?

Horacio : Like I said, spending time with my family is the most important thing to me.

Gregory: It is a time when everyone is meant to rest and rest. It must be cool. We must celebrate life.

Jesus : Moments to spend with the family, moments to take advantage of, that’s what I like best at Christmas.

Do you have any resolutions for the new year? Or a resolution you never stick to?

Horacio : Sometimes I do, but I try to be honest with myself, say what I would like for the new year and achieve it. Usually these are always positive things. Sportingly, I hope everything goes well for me, and for the whole team.

tomic : It doesn’t really matter to me whether it’s New Year’s Eve or not, if we decide it’s time to do one thing, we can do it any time of the year. I know all people say to themselves “I’ll exercise more, I’ll quit smoking, I’ll lose weight” or whatever, but I’ve never done such things. If I feel like something needs to change in my life, I make sure to change it immediately. But if I had to choose one thing for the coming year, I would say I should work more. Something was really missing in the last 2-3 games I played so I have to discuss it with my girlfriend to see what we can do. She’s a sports coach, so sometimes we work together, but since I’m not often in Hungary, it’s complicated. Let’s just say I’m going to be working more on my physical shape this year! We can all say I don’t have the most athletic body on the team, especially when Jesús isn’t there to make me look fitter…

Gregory: Apply the same as the year before… which had not yet been applied for, and which dated from the previous year. At work, in the full sense of the word.

Jesus : Normally I set goals that can be achieved. Before 2022, I want to help the team access Pro A!

Interview by Océane Kronek

Photo credits: Léandre & Elie Leber – Gazettesports.fr