Predictions 2022 World Junior Championships





The winner of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship comes from North America, according to three NHL.com writers.

NHL.com deputy editor-in-chief Adam Kimelman and LNH.com staff writer Guillaume Lepage predict Canada will win the tournament, while NHL.com staff writer Mike G. Morreale believes the United States will repeat as champions. No team has not won the World Junior Champion in consecutive years since Canada won five in a row from 2005-09. The United States has never won consecutive championships. Kimelman believes Canada will beat Russia in the championship, while Lepage believes Canada will beat Sweden. Morreale predicts that the United States will defeat Canada in a replay of the 2021 WJC Championship game. Each writer also made their picks for best goalkeeper, best striker, best defender, and top 2022 NHL Draft prospects. The 2022 tournament will be held from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The 10 teams play in two groups. Group A consists of Canada, Finland, Germany, Czech Republic and Austria and plays its preliminary round matches at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The United States, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland play in Group B, with their preliminary round matches at WP Centrium in Red Deer. [RELATED: 2022 WJC schedule] The top four from each group will play in the quarter-finals on January 2. The semifinals are on January 4 and the championship and third place matches are on January 5 in Edmonton. All games are broadcast live on NHL Network in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada. Kimelman predictions Group A winner: Canada Group B winner: United States Champion: Canada Second: Russia Third: United States Surprise star: Roby Jarventie, F, Finland Best goalkeeper: Iaroslav Askarov, Russia Best defender: Owen Power, Canada Best forward: Mason McTavish, Canada Top 2022 NHL Draft Eligible Player: Shane Wright, Canada Lepage predictions Group A winner: Canada Group B winner: Sweden Champion: Canada Second: Sweden Third: United States Surprise star: Xavier Bourgault, F, Canada Best goalkeeper: Iaroslav Askarov, Russia Best defender: Owen Power, Canada Best forward: Alexander Holtz, Sweden Top 2022 NHL Draft Eligible Player: Shane Wright, Canada Moral predictions Group A winner: Canada Group B winner: United States Champion: United States Second: Canada Third: Sweden Surprise star: Samuel Helenius, F, Finland Best goalkeeper: Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden Best defender: Jake Sanderson, United States Best forward: Perfect Cole, Canada Top 2022 NHL Draft Eligible Player: Simon Nemec, D, Slovakia — Listen: New Episode of NHL Draft Class

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/2022-world-junior-championship-predictions/c-329196334

