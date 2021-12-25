83 is faithful to cricket, but Dickie Bird didn’t take that long to give Holding out

The opening scene of the film, 83, takes us back to perhaps the most iconic catch in Indian cricket history. Kapil Dev ran backwards from the middle of the wicket and pulled a stunner to sack Madan Lal’s Vivian Richards and had the 1983 World Cup final changed.

By 1983, Indian audiences had missed the live action of that catch, thanks to Doordarshan’s usual ‘rukawat ke liye khed hai’ hindrance. But through several replays and video playback, it was etched in our collective memory. Ranveer Singh was not licensed to make mistakes. From his strides to infectious style and technique, his recreation of the magical moment on celluloid was impeccable. If you go to the movie to watch Ranveer you will be disappointed as you will get Kapil Dev instead.

Indian sports movies, especially cricket, had kept the technicalities of the game at bay until Sushant Singh Rajput did some course correction in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In ’83’, the challenge for director Kabir Khan and his team was greater. Here they were dealing with a whole team, not an individual. For a team as iconic as the Class of 83, hitting techniques and bowling actions offered almost no cinematic license to change. The hardest part was getting Sunil Gavaskar right, that impeccable stance and straightness of the bat. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the ‘Little Master’, is top-notch.

The film also wanted to show netting sessions, with Gavaskar berating Balwinder at Sandhu and telling him to hide his grip while bowling inswingers. The words proved prophetic as Sandhu tricked Gordon Greenidge in the final with an inbound delivery, the West Indian opener carrying his arms on his shoulders and clearing himself.

The near-accuracy in the film comes from extensive research, an enormous amount of hard work and a genuine intention not to let the World Cup winning team and the fans down. The ’83’ team roped in and retained Sandhu throughout the filming period to advise on the technicalities of all the players. In a recent interaction, the former medium fast bowler talked about how he was walking on a tightrope with little margin for error. Sandhu spoke in a more light-hearted tone, but Ranveer was serious when he praised the first.

“Humare coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, jihone humko layek banaya (our coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who made us competent). we were rags, ungli pakadke, daant ke, pyar se hume motivate kiya (by holding our fingers and by love and name calling he motivated us),” the actor had said during an AajTak show. A few days ago, while speaking to The Indian Express, Sandhu relived the experience, calling it “amazing”.

Ranveer became immersed in his character and worked his socks off. He even stayed at Kapil’s house for 10 days to pick up the World Cup captain’s accent, the mannerisms and the Nataraja shot that flooded Tunbridge Wells on June 18, 1983, during Kapil’s sparkling 175 not out against Zimbabwe. It was a breathtaking comeback story, from 17/5, and on the heels of consecutive defeats to the West Indies and Australia.

Indian cricket changed after 1983. The British-Australian duopoly in the game was broken. A few decades later, Sourav Ganguly took off his shirt and waved it at Lord’s balcony after India robbed in the NatWest Trophy final. Then, in 2019, Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara took office as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). As the film correctly showed, Indian team manager PR Man Singh didn’t even get the Heer’s accreditation for the start of the 1983 World Cup. Kapil’s Devils had ushered in the change. They let then Wisden editor David Frith eat his words.

From a critical point of view, the film is purely Bollywood. Some scenes are a bit too melodramatic, such as the last scene, when the director tried to add suspense to the drama by delaying Michael Holding’s leg-by-pass decision against Mohinder Amarnath. In reality, Dickie Bird had raised his hand before Amarnath even completed his call. The chatter in the training ground before India’s first game against the West Indies and the rousing of the Caribbean fast bowlers, with Krishnamachari Srikkanth (played by Jiiva) commenting on “yeh cricket hai ya horror film”, was also unnecessary. India went to the World Cup after playing a full series in the West Indies and winning an ODI in Berbice. Reggae music playing every time Richards walked up to the bat was a cliche worth avoiding. A grand like ’83’ deserved a more rousing background score.

But ’83’ scores high on the motivational quotient and reliving the nostalgia. The triumph of the 66-1 underdogs was told through commitment and honesty.