Sports
Five tennis sensations who can follow in Emma Raducanu’s footsteps with success in 2022
While the 2021 season was like no other we’ve seen before with coronavirus ravaging tennis tournaments around the world, there were still plenty of reasons to celebrate.
Not more from a British perspective than Emma Raducanu made history when she became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she lifted the trophy at the US Open.
A teenager winning a Grand Slam is not an everyday occurrence, but the remarkable story of the British has blown wide open the women’s game and inspired a generation of emerging tennis sensations to follow in her footsteps.
In 2022 we should also see the return of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal from long-term injuries, as well as Andy Murray building on his return to major tournaments, but all three will be tasked with supporting Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. stop. of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title and beyond.
metro.co.uk takes a look at five tennis stars to watch in 2022, all of whom could make a breakthrough and win their first Grand Slam career.
Carlos Alcaraza placeholder image
The talented 18-year-old enjoyed a remarkable season in 2021 as he climbed to 32nd in the world rankings and many expect him to continue next year.
Alcaraz reached the second round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon while dropping out in the third round at the French Open.
Many comparisons have already been made with his playing style similar to his compatriot Nadal, and in July Alcaraz became the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP Tour title since the 20-time Grand Slam champion claimed his first trophy in Sopot in 2004 when he took the win. the win at the Croatia Open.
Alcaraz carried that form to the US Open, where he defeated world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in a fifth-set tiebreaker to take the biggest fourth-round win of his career.
A second set retirement in the quarter-finals put an end to his own fairy tale, but he recovered in Milan by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals to close out a memorable year.
With Nadal nearing the end of his career, Spanish tennis hopes are firmly at Alcaraz’s feet for 2022 and beyond.
Jenson Brooksby
Brooksby rose from outside the top 300 at the start of 2021 to a career high of No. 56 in November in a year that saw him reach the fourth round at the US Open.
The 21-year-old won Newcomer of the Year at the ATP awards and 2022 could be the year he pushes through and breaks into the top 10.
His unorthodox playing style is popular with tennis fans and he even received high praise from Andy Murray earlier this year.
Jenson Brooksby is the kind of player I like to watch, lots of variety… a high tennis IQ. great on defense, Murray tweeted.
His slice and backhand volley are almost identical to Florian Mayer.
Felix Auger Aliassime
The 21-year-old made it to two ATP finals this year and reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open.
Auger-Aliassime broke into the top-10 for the first time in his career this year, but will have to improve his record of 0-8 in the ATP finals in 2022.
The Canadian made it to the quarters at Wimbledon and the fourth round at the Australian Open, while also having a disappointing first round exit at the French Open.
Auger-Aliassime is one to watch in the first Grand Slam of the year in the coming months.
Maria Sakkari
While Tsitsipas may fly the flag for Greece in the men’s game, Sakkari is making quite an impression on the WTA Tour.
In 2021 at Roland Garros, she became the first Greek woman to ever reach a Grand Slam semifinal and three months later at the US Open, she reached the last four again.
After breaking into the top 10, the 26-year-old went to Guadalajara for the WTA Finals, where she reached the semifinals again.
It seems only a matter of time before Sakkari reaches the final at a major tournament in 2022 with her powerful serve enough to cause one of the world’s best problems.
Coco Gauff
The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the WTA’s top 100 and only seems to be getting better.
Her best run in a Grand Slam this year came at the French Open when she reached the quarter-finals, while a fourth round at Wimbledon was a sign of the potential she has.
Gauff also enjoys life in the doubles circuit, reaching the US Open final with Caty McNally, after being defeated by Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai.
Reaching the final stages of Grand Slams can only help a teenager in the early stages of their careers and Gauff hopes she can enjoy similar runs in singles this season.
