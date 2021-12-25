Sports
See Flyers’ Playoff Chances
Now that the NHL has officially reached its peak
Olympic The COVID-induced non-Olympic winter break will give clubs across the league the chance to refresh and recharge their batteries as they prepare for the resumption of competition on December 27.
So, where is it about 35% of the season? Well, according to the standings, the best team in the league was, no surprise, the Tampa Bay Lightning, with 44 points and an 8-1-1 record in their last ten games. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the Arizona Coyotes, who not only ran into trouble with their arena and the city they play in, but are on a meager 14 points and just 6 wins. yaks.
The Flyers, while playing better lately, are closer to humans like the Coyotes than the Lightning. Overall in the NHL-wide rankings, they are in 24th place, level with Columbus, but with one game left, the Blue Jackets are in the spot above the Flyers. Taking a cue from the Phillies, the Flyers are a perfect .500 with a 12-12-5 record.
In their own division, the Flyers are in 6th place and are 4 points away from the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, currently occupied by the Detroit Red Wings. This is not an impossible position for the Flyers to overcome, but certainly one that will leave them doing a lot more work.
That said, though, let’s take a look at what some reputable outlets theorize about the Flyers’ chances of accomplishing that feat…
Money puck:
NHL odds and analysis site MoneyPuck has a pretty bleak take on Flyers playoff hopes. Their chance of getting a spot clock is only 12.7%.
In all fairness, however, there is hope when looking at their chances compared to other teams around them. Despite being tied with one less game played, Blue Jackets’ playoff odds are still calculated lower than Flyers’s. It is also interesting that this model predicts that the Bruins will overtake the Red Wings in the wildcard and/or division standings.
Micah Blake McCurdy:
Friend of Broad Street Hockey Micah has regularly updated projections of NHL point totals, and his projection for the Flyers is, well, sub-optimal too…
As of December 20, he has let the Flyers finish at 80.6 points, well below the projected playoff threshold of 90.9 points.
Bulsink bot:
The Bulsink bot is a twitter account that posts data visualizations created by Daily Faceoffs Philip Bulsink (the guys with Frank Seravalli). Unsurprisingly, this model also rates Flyers’ playoff odds poorly.
This particular model gives the Flyers only a 3.0% chance of making it into the postseason. This model also assumes that the Bruins (in fairness, who have played five games less than Detroit) will take the red wings, not giving Detroit much of a chance to make the playoffs.
In general, Flyers’ chances of making it through the postseason are very low according to model projections. However, they are more likely to contend with how surprisingly close they are to the Eastern Conference’s second wildcard spot.
If the Flyers have proven anything in their 50+ year history, it’s unlikely not equates to impossible, and when the season resumes they will more than try to prove it.
