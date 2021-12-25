



India U19 and Pakistan U19 are ready to close the horns in Asia Cup U19 2021. Both teams are part of Group A in the tournament. The competition will take place on December 25 at ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. There will be a total of 15 matches in U19 Asia Cup 2021. All teams will play once against the other teams of their group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The top team from group A then competes against the 2nd top team from group B and vice versa. The winners of the semi-finals play the final. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – U19 Asia Cup One Day India won their opening game against the UAE by 154 runs. India batted first in the game and put 282-5 on the board. Harnoor Singh struck down a stellar century as skipper Yash Dhull scored 63. Later, the UAE were knocked out for 128 with Kai Smith scoring the top 45. Pakistan won their previous match in U19 Asia Cup 2021 against Afghanistan. Leading the game, Afghanistan was thrown out for just 52 runs. Nangyalai Khan was the only batsman to score in double figures with 15 runs. Also read: Watch: Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli wish Harbhajan Singh on a phenomenal career in India Ahmad Khan took 3 wickets, while Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali each picked 2 wickets for Pakistan. Later on, Pakistan also lost some quick wickets, but managed to seal the win with 6 wickets in hand. Opener Maaz Sadaqat didn’t stay out until the end at 14 to take the win for the team. Also read: Shreyas Iyer Names His Batting Heroes While Growing Up, Picks 1 Indian & 1 Australian IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Streaming Details – When & Where To Watch India U19 vs PAK U19 In Your Country? Asia Cup U19 2021 The India U19 vs PAK U19 match of the 2021 U19 Asia Cup will take place on December 25 at ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The time of the competition is 11 a.m. IST. Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on any channels in India. According to reports, Star Sports Network will provide the live broadcast and live stream of the 2021 U19 Asia Cup final only. Fans can tune in to the official YouTube channel or Facebook page of Asia Cricket Council to Watch the live streaming of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 match. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

