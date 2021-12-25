Hockey tournament for women cancelled; NHL delays restart





The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the Women’s Under-18s World Championship for the second year in a row due to concerns over COVID-19, and has been sharply criticized this weekend with the opening of the World Junior Hockey Championships in Canada this weekend.

The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled due to the rapid spread of the ommicron variant.

The U18 Championship was scheduled for January 8-15 in Sweden. Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser asked IIHF’s stated reason for canceling the women’s U18 tournament. Nothing to do with safety, if they can make it to the (men’s tournament), she wrote on Twitter. The IIHF said in a press release that the decision to cancel the January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee. The IIHF said in its publication that it was not possible to move the championship for women under 18 due to competition obligations in Sweden. elsewhere NHL restart postponed to Tuesday The NHL pushed the return of an already extended vacation back an extra day by postponing Monday’s entire 14-game schedule, including San Jose in Anaheim, due to coronavirus test contestants. The NHL said it plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that raises the total number of games postponed this season to 64. The teams are still scheduled to resume training on Sunday, but will not be allowed on the ice until players, coaches and traveling officials are cleared after a round of coronavirus testing. The decision to postpone the resumption of play provides what the NHL called a sufficient opportunity to analyze test results from the entire league and assess the readiness of clubs to play. The NHL said it will provide further updates on his return to the game on Sunday. Dallas Stars defender Jani Hakanpaa and Toronto Maple Leafs wing William Nylander were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. figure skating: Two-time and reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu returned from a long-term injury and made two quadruple jumps and scored a world-leading 111.31 points in his short program at the Japanese Championships in Saitama, Japan. Hanyu, who plans to attempt to land the first quad-axis in competition in his free skate Sunday, leads reigning Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno by nearly 10 points. Kamila Valieva, the all-time favorite to win gold, made four triple jumps during her packed short program to score 90.38 points at the Russian Championships in St. Petersburg. Sofia Muravieva scored 81.87 points and was in second place en route to the free skate. Football: An outbreak of the coronavirus at Everton has meant that the club match at Burnley has been postponed, the Premier League said. The Premier League has now canceled 13 games in two weeks due to problems with the corona virus.

