Brooklyn Nets bring James Harden back for Christmas game against Los Angeles Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have James Harden for Christmas, but Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remain in health and safety protocols and have been banned from Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Harden will play against the Lakers and the Nets will also have forward DeAndre’ Bembry, swingman Bruce Brown and forward James Johnson. All three nets were exempt from health and safety protocols.

The Nets still have seven players in health and safety protocols, including Durant, Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge. Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe are the other Nets in protocols.



1 Related

Nash said any Net that is free of protocols can still join the team later in Los Angeles, where the Nets will face the Clippers on December 27. Things remain fluid for the Nets, whose last three games have been postponed.

“We’re just doing our best,” Nash said before the team flew to Los Angeles on Friday. “A lot of guys are coming out of a long break. Nobody is in top condition so we have to manage the group, try to be as competitive as possible while being careful at the same time, guys coming out and playing the game after an absence like this is difficult.

“We will do what we can. A lot of these decisions have yet to be made, before the game, during the game, as the game progresses. We just need to be very fluid, flexible and have a great attitude and take it as an opportunity.”

Nash did say Irving won’t be joining the team on this two-game road trip to Southern California. The point guard has yet to hurry once he’s been kicked out of protocol before he can make his season debut. The Nets have not seen Irving on the field since the decision to return the point guard to the team as a part-time player last week. Irving went into health and safety protocols with Durant on Dec. 18.

“No, we haven’t,” Nash said, when asked if he’s seen Irving on the track yet. “He’s still in protocols. And he needs to get harder, so we won’t see Kyrie on this trip.”

Irving has not been with the team regularly since the first week of training camp in early October. Back during the preseason, the team decided not to let their point guard be a part-time player, as Irving cannot play in games at Barclays Center due to New York City’s vaccine mandate.

Since Irving can’t play home games, the Nets will have to wait for another road trip before their point guard may return. After these two upcoming games in Los Angeles, the Nets won’t be back on the road in Indiana until January 5. After that, they won’t play another road game until January 12 in Chicago.

If Irving isn’t back by then, a road race in Cleveland on Jan. 17 could also be a possibility. However, the Nets are finally starting to get bodies back. Harden will play his first game since he played against Atlanta on December 10. And Nash said center Nic Claxton (wrist) will be available to play on Saturday.

The Nets were able to gather for light training on Friday morning after shutting down with as many as 10 players earlier this week over health and safety protocols. Point guard Patty Mills says the Nets hiatus felt “like a mini-offseason.”

“In a way, we’ve had to deal with several setbacks all season,” Mills said. “On the pitch, off the pitch, COVID protocols, injuries, whatever it is. This is just another one of those roadblocks I guess.

“The atmosphere today compared to what it was like all week, seeing everyone again, it felt like a mini-offseason, and then, ‘Okay, let’s get back to work.’ There is still a lot of work for us to know who is still gone and who has yet to come back.”