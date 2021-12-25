Emotionally Harbhajan Singh kisses the ground, recalls fond memories of cricket career; Watch

Harbhajan Singh’s glorious career finally came to an end when the veteran cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Friday, December 24. The former Team India off-spinner took to Twitter to make the official announcement. The 2011 World Cup winner said during a conversation with ANI that the main reason for giving up cricket was to spend time with his family. He added that he will try to avoid competitive cricket in the future. Social media posts were flooded with messages from current and former cricketers following news of Harbhajan Singh’s retirement.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated Harbhajan Singh, saying that one of the aspects of his glorious career was his “hunger to perform”. He said in a statement: “I congratulate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career. He has faced several challenges in his life, but Bhajji is not the one to give up. He has overcome many hurdles and left many setbacks to rise again every time. What inspired me most about him was his hunger to perform.”

Harbhajan Singh retirement: Cricketer returns to the ground where it all started

A day after announcing his retirement from cricketer, Harbhajan Singh returned to the cricket ground from which his cricket career began. The off-spinner returned to Burlton Park, Jalandhar, where he began to take coaching. On his arrival, Harbhajan Singh kissed the pitch before addressing the media.

Harbhajan Singh career

Talking about Harbhajan Singh’s career, the off-spinner played 103 tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India between 1998 and 2016. the longest format. Harbhajan has 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20Is. Harbhajan was part of the team that won the 2011 World Cup and played a key role with the ball in India’s historic campaign that year.