Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | January 4, 2022





The Texas Bowl will feature a match-up between the Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers. For more great betting and fantasy insights, join the SI Winners Club newsletter. Chances for Kansas State vs. LSU More/less insights Kansas State and its opponents have collectively scored more than 48 points in seven of their 12 games this season.

In 63.6% of LSU games this season (7/11), the teams combined scored more than the total of 48 on Tuesday.

The two teams together averaged 53.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this game.

These two squads together give up 46.4 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under of this game.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 5.0 points more than Tuesday’s 48 over/under.

The average total of 60.9 PPG in Tigers matches this season is 12.9 points more than the over/under in this match. Kansas State Statistics and Trends Kansas State has taken six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Wildcats have been favored four times this season with 3.5 points or more and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Kansas State’s games have hit five of twelve set point totals (41.7%).

The Wildcats yielded just 1.0 point more per game (26.3) than the Tigers allow (25.3).

When Kansas State scores more than 25.3 points, it’s 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats gain only 16.9 yards less per game (355.3) than the Tigers give up per game (372.2).

When Kansas State has more than 372.2 yards in total, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball 14 times this season, one turnover more than the Tigers forced (13).

Find the latest Kansas State spread and moneyline odds at SIsportsbook. LSU Stats and Trends LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.

LSU’s games this season have surpassed the point total in 36.4% of the odds (four times in 11 games with a fixed point total).

This season, the Tigers are scoring 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).

When LSU scores more than 21.1 points, it’s 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 25.7 yards more per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow per game (348.0).

In games that total LSU over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball 13 times, twice less than the Wildcats forced turnovers (15).

go to SIsportsbook to find the last money line, spread and over/under odds for this matchup. Seasonal stats Kansas state Statistics LSU 26.3 Avg. Points scored 27.1 21.1 Avg. Points allowed 25.3 355.3 Avg. Total number of yards 373.7 348.0 Avg. Total allowed yards 372.2 14 giveaways 13 15 Takeaways 13

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/betting/2021/12/25/kansas-state-wildcats-vs-lsu-tigers-texas-bowl-college-football-odds-plays-insights-1-4-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos