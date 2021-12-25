What happened to China’s missing tennis star?

Has a high-ranking Chinese politician raped one of the country’s leading tennis stars? That certainly seemed to be the claim of Peng Shuai, the former women’s doubles world champion. In a social media post in November, she wrote of her three-year affair with former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli: “You took me to your bedroom because you wanted to have sex with me. That afternoon I cried and initially disagreed.”

Now Ms Peng appears to have retracted her statement, telling a Singaporean newspaper that she “never said or wrote that anyone has sexually assaulted me”. But skepticism remains; perhaps because of the Chinese state’s response to its November essay. Within half an hour, her Weibo post was deleted from the internet, while Ms Peng’s prominent social media account is still suspended. The tennis star then fell off the radar. That led to demands to prove her safety, not only from the Women’s Tennis Association, but also from the US government and the United Nations.

A few weeks later, strange videos surfaced of Ms. Peng appearing in public having a meal with her friends and coach, signing tennis balls at a tournament. They felt strangely staged: Peng is silent in the videos, which have been released through approved state channels. Her comments to the Singaporean newspaper this weekend marked the first time she spoke publicly. She seemed genuinely caught by the reporter.

(PART 2) She also talks about that email posted by CGTN that was popularly derided as fake, as well as whether she has any future travel plans. #whereispengshaui #FreePengShuai pic.twitter.com/dVb7N2hBPA – delusional raducanu stan (@RaducanuIN) December 20, 2021

So what’s going on? It is true that the phrases “assault” or “rape” never appeared in Pengs’ statement. But it’s hard to read her words as anything else. It is worth looking at her first statement in detail:

After we played tennis in the morning, you and your wife Kang Jie took me to your house. Then you took me to your bedroom, like that time more than ten years ago in Tianjin, and wanted to have sex with me. That afternoon I was very scared, I never thought that it would be, that one person would stand guard outside because no one would believe that a woman would voluntarily do that. Seven years earlier, we had sex, and then you were promoted to the Standing Committee of the Politburo in Beijing and never contacted me again. Originally this was all buried in my heart because clearly you would never take responsibility, so why did you come back to find me and take me to your house to force me to have sex with you? I don’t have any proof and it’s impossible to have any proof anyway. That afternoon I cried and initially disagreed. I had dinner with you and Aunt Kang Jie [his wife], you said that the universe is very big, that the earth is just a grain of sand in the universe, and we humans are not even a grain of sand. You said many things to allay my worries. After dinner I still said I didn’t want to and you said you hated me. You said that in these seven years you have never forgotten me and that you will be good to me. With fear, with panic, and with the feelings I had for you seven years ago, I agreed. Yes, we had sex. Feelings are complicated and difficult to put into words. From that day on, I opened my heart to you again.”

Tears for sex don’t seem to me to be a sign of legitimate consent, nor an afternoon-long campaign to take someone down. But it’s easy to see how Ms. Peng really isn’t labeling what happened to her as rape, she admitted, and the statement is littered with self-blame phrases like “I admit I’m not a good girl.” But even if she thought it wasn’t by mutual consent and now waives it, she may not have needed much persuasion to drop the claims.

Peng must have been through hell in the past two months. Aside from her personal suffering, she was most likely under house arrest with all independent means of communication taken from her (no phones, no computers that she may not even have known from the international attention). Her coach and friends are clearly co-opted by the state. There will likely have been explicit or implicit threats to her career, and possibly even to her freedom. In the face of the Goliath, that is, the Chinese state, what can Peng do but reject her claims?

Some of the more hysterical reporting soon lumped her together with the other ‘disappeared’ people in China, the citizen journalists, the human rights lawyers. Victims say they were tortured and interrogated before being forced to confess. But Peng Shuai is not like her. She is not a dissident and never seems to have been. Her criticism was aimed at a Chinese politician, not at Chinese politics itself.

So Peng is like the vast majority of the Chinese population who just want to keep their head down. “How can they stand it,” Western experts ask, looking at the massive internment camps in Xinjiang or the crushing of Hong Kong, “who would want to live under such an authoritarian regime?” But in reality, most just want to get on with their lives that are infinitely better than that of their grandparents or even their parents. That requires acceptance of the status quo. In return, the Chinese state provides better public services, international competence and economic growth that will make their lives substantially better. It’s a kind of social contract, where the relationship doesn’t always depend on the barrel of a gun. Why spend your life resisting a seemingly indestructible state? As Peng wrote, it’s like ‘using an egg to hit a rock’.

Two years ago I spoke to a radical student whom Id had previously interviewed, who had secretly watched banned documentaries about Tiananmen Square. After graduation, she joined a state media outlet, Xinhua News Agency. When I asked her what had happened, she laughed uncomfortably and said, “Well, you have to earn a living.” Peng seems to be forced to make a similar calculation.

This article was originally published on the spectators UK website.