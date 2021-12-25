Sports
Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs
In today’s rundown of NHL rumours, Ken Holland spoke about the exhausted Edmonton Oilers roster and the status of goalkeeper Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to be hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has requested a trade and four NHL scouts have been researching what the New York Rangers are looking for ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline.
Mike Smith’s status unclear, roster changes for Oilers
While he hopes the NHL will consider the idea of a 10-day salary ceiling relief system for COVID-positive players, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has other immediate issues for his team. Among them, what to do with their goalkeepers, because he doesn’t know where Mike Smith is yet.
Holland noted that Smith was practicing and they thought he was close, and now the team is on a week-long break. He said: So I’m not sure if he’ll be ready to leave on the 27th, but he hoped he’d be ready to leave shortly after. He added: If Mikes isn’t ready to go, figure something out. But we would get some real cap challenges with so many players because of COVID.
Among the players the Oilers will not have available when their games resume on the 27th are Duncan Keith, Darnell Nurse, William Lagesson and Jesse Puljujarvi. The team expects to get Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod back in time to start play once the break is over.
Holland said the team has already decided to call Dmitri Samorukov and Philip Broberg to help fill in the left side of the Oilers empty blue line.
Why Zach Senyshyn Asked The Bruins For A Swap
According to Mark Divver of Rinkside Rhode Island, Bruins prospect Zach Senyshyn has told the Bruins through his agent that he would like to be traded and would appreciate the opportunity for a fresh start elsewhere. Senyshyn feels that the Bruins haven’t given him the chance to play in the NHL and he doesn’t believe he’s on the organization’s radar to get a chance anytime soon.
Senyshyn said: I feel like my game has gotten to that level where I’m ready to play and ready to make an impact. With the way the Bruins organization has gone, it just doesn’t seem like I’m in the mix. He added that based on where he was drafted, there was a lot of pressure from being elected so high and unnecessary backlash with the media. He called it emotional a lot.
Senyshyn is the second player from that 2015 draft class to request a trade from the Bruins. Also, Jake DeBrusk asked for a trade earlier this season. If the Bruins move him, they will have to make do with the knowledge that they will sell at a loss. They don’t get anything in return that comes close to being selected in the first round.
Rangers must enter trade deadline
Arthur Staple of The Athletic has outlined what four NHL scouts saw as the Rangers’ greatest needs as they approach the deadline. Topping the list was a veteran, third pair defender and a right winger who plays a responsible game and would allow other players on the roster to play in their proper places.
Staple quotes an explorer who said:
You think about what the islanders did by adding (Andy) Greene, placing him with (Noah) Dobson. Maybe you’re looking for someone like Greene and, if Lundkvist is the right guy there, you’ll have a slightly better mix than what you have now.
Morgan Rielly added to Maple Leaf’s COVID protocol
The list is getting longer for the Maple Leafs of players using the COVID protocol. On Thursday, the team added defender Morgan Rielly to the list, along with another staff member. The team now has 12 players, three coaches and four members of the support staff who are being quarantined.
As for what the roster will look like, Steve Dangle Glynn took a look at the projected lineups coming out of the break and noted the following:
ahead:
- Flag line Matthews Kase
- Protocol Protocol Nylander
- Ritchie Protocol Protocol
- Clifford Engvall protocol
Defense:
- Protocol Protocol
- Muzzin Liljegren
- All protocol
- Runs the protocol
Goalkeepers:
He does mention that the Leafs will get Mitch Marner back, but it’s hard to imagine how the Maple Leafs will be ready to get out of the holidays. There were jokes on the Dangles timeline that the Protocol man was very versatile and is asked to play multiple roles for the team.
