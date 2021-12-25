Palwasha Bags DSO Peshawar Quaid-e-Azam Day Table Tennis Title





Palwasha took the coveted trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Table Tennis title after beating Iqlima Khan in the final played at Hayatabad Sports Complex here on Saturday PESHAWAR, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – December 25, 2021): Palwasha took the coveted trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Table Tennis title after beating Iqlima Khan in the final here on Saturday at the Hayatabad Sports Complex was played. The table tennis final was part of the overall Quaid-e-Azam Day Sports Festival organized by District Sports Officer in which the female and male players participated in badminton, table tennis and gymnastics. In Futsal, Peshawar Green defeated Peshawar Red to take the trophy. Hayatabad Sports Complex won the first position and players of Peshawar Sports Complex won the second position in the indoor football competition. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (R) Khalid Mehmood was the main guest on the occasion. District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, players and officials were also present. In these matches, Hammad won first place in boys table tennis category, Asim won second place, Palwasha won first place in girls category and Iqlima won second place. Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad, Coaches Hayat Ullah, Nadeem Khan, Imran Khan and other important personalities attended. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood said Pakistan’s development is only possible if we keep the national flags in sports up all over the world. “We lack facilities for talented players, but the spirit is high enough and today our athletes are performing well in several Games at an international level,” he added. We would show no weakness for any kind of cooperation in promoting sport, he said, adding that “Sport is a symbol of a healthy society”. He appreciated the measures taken by the province for the development and promotion of sports. “Our children and young people can avoid drugs and other immoral activities while actively engaging in healthy sports activities,” said Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood. At the end, he distributed prizes to the winners.

