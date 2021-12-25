Sports
Eagles Nick Sirianni still in quarantine with COVID; hopefully cleaned up before sunday
Nick Sirianni was in good spirits Friday afternoon as he held his last press conference of the week, albeit virtually from the hotel room that has become his temporary home since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
He also looked better.
Something he discovered after about the third time a reporter told him.
You say it like I was down and out the last day. All right, Sirianni said. Did I look like this? To shoot!
Sirianni, 40, joined the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday, the day after coaching the Eagles to a 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team in a game that was postponed a few days due to an outbreak in Washington DC. Washington.
Sirianni has been virtually coaching the Eagles from his hotel room all week. The Eagles have a plan in place if Sirianni can’t coach the team on Sunday, but he still hopes the hell will be cleaned up in time.
I feel great, he said. I’m just waiting for my test to come back and hopefully get some good news.
The Eagles have had a few cases of COVID through their team this week, but Sirianni said the rest of the coaching staff are healthy and ready to coach on Sunday.
The only question is whether or not Sirianni will be with them. And he has no timetable in mind.
When they tell me I can, I’m good to go, he said. If they tell me a minute before the game, I’ll be there. If it’s two days before the game, I’ll be there. If they tell me I can go, I’m good to go. Prepared of course in the same way as if I was in the building all week. The sooner the better.
Sirianni said he’s not sure what the NFL allows in terms of communicating with his staff on game days when he can’t be at the stadium, but he said it’s something the Eagles are working on to find out.
The Eagles contingency plan on Sunday will be for passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to take over game management responsibilities and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to take over game calling.
These contingency plans are necessary and almost came to be used on Sunday. But Sirianni holds hope.
I plan to be there. I hope I’m there, he said. I know that’s optimistic thinking, and that’s why I haven’t thought the other way around yet. When I’m home, when I’m really at home, I can imagine that I love my kids and my wife, but I don’t want them around when I’m watching the game. If it’s here in the hotel, there’s no one around anyway. So I’ll just handle that as it comes.
If Sirianni isn’t there on Sunday, the Eagles aren’t expecting many changes to their operation. Earlier in the week, Sirianni hinted at a collaborative process between him and Steichen. And Sirianni and Patullo have been colleagues for so long, they say they see things the same way.
I feel like I’m very similar to Nick in many ways, Patullo said. We’ve had so many discussions about philosophy and game management over the years that I don’t really feel like it’s going to be that much different.
So if things don’t go the way Sirianni hopes he won’t be in the Linc on Sunday, but he still has his 45-minute pre-match meeting with Steichen and Patullo before wishing them well.
He can’t do much else.
