Few gave England the chance to take part in this Ashes series, but anyone quick enough to get their hands on it Outside the borders before the first test in Brisbane would have had confidence in predicting disaster. “Every time England has played a game in Queensland for the Brisbane Test, they haven’t done badly at the Gabba,” notes Scyld Berry. “If They Have”[] three days before the test showed up in Queensland, they were wiped out.”

England’s red-ball specialists arrived a few weeks before then, but the bad weather caused by La Nia and 14 days of quarantine for the players and coaching staff involved in the T20 World Cup meant an absence of meaningful training. Historic struggles at the Gabba were “a matter of acclimating or not doing it,” Berry writes. “Everyone needs a week to adjust to Queensland.”

Outside the bordersBerry writes, seeks to “serve as a taster of those test countries England toured before the Covid-19 curtain fell”. It is a cricket book, but perhaps more accurately a social history told through the prism of cricket, examining the cultural and socio-economic context through which idiosyncrasies and trends develop.

Berry traveled on winter tours in England from 1977, when at the age of 23 he did a series in Pakistan for the Observer and was tasked with bowling in the nets and even refereeing a tour match between England and Lahore Gymkhana. Needless to say, the landscape for journalists had changed significantly by the time he toured South Africa for the last time in early 2020.

He has since stepped down from his role as a cricket correspondent with the Telegraph, instead becoming their main cricket writer and spending the winters at home with his family. He has watched more England Tests than anyone else – nearly 500, he says – and plans to add to that number.

He acknowledges that many would be happy to be in his position, but counters: “Not on Christmas Day, you don’t; not when you have to beat the 9:30 am press conference by an England captain who is already 3-0 down in the Premier League. series and looks like he’s spent the night agonizing over whether he should resign after the fourth Test or the fifth.” This year, he will be spending Christmas at home, but the scene will look familiar to Joe Root.

Berry makes no attempt to mask or hide his admiration for certain players. He marvels at the natural aggression of Tamim Iqbal – “Bangladesh’s first top-class cricketer” – and Virender Sehwag, and praises the diplomacy and warmth of Kumar Sangakkara, Kane Williamson and the late Sir Everton Weekes.

Berry (front left) on a train from Bombay to Poona with the England team in 1981 Adrian Murrell / Getty Images

Perhaps the most insightful aspect of Outside the borders is the sociological and human analysis: why did Graeme Hick fail as a test batter? Why has Nevis spawned six West Indian players while St Kitts, its bigger neighbor, spawned none? And why does the cricketing talent in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lean so much towards the capitals Dhaka and Colombo?

His analysis of the lack of diversity of English cricket is cutting. In 2009, as editor of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, he launched the Wisden City Cup, a talent identification competition. Five years later, he recommended a left arm spinner to Middlesex after impressing in the City Cup, but the player was rejected after two sessions: he spoke no English and struggled to communicate with a coach.

“No, Aminul Islam couldn’t speak English,” Berry writes, “but he could make a cricket ball talk; and a few years later everyone asked why there were no left-arm spinners in England except Jack Leach, and hardly any diversity.” He is also scathing about the treatment of black players in South Africa, not least Lonwabo Tsotsobe: “once number 1 in the ODI ranking for bowlers, never one of the boys”.

I believe that over the course of any given season, cricket writers should try two things to maintain a fair perspective: pay for a ticket to a match and sit in the stands, rather than in a press box for free; and play at least one game, to remind you how cruel cricket is.

Fairfield Books

Berry does the latter, asking when we meet how my left arm spin comes out, and he’s still bowling legbreaks for Hinton Charterhouse CC in Somerset, for whom he is the all-time leading wicket taker. His enthusiasm is evident when he talks about media game bowling on tour – less of a “hot, sweaty nightmare” on the maids of Mumbai.

In his introduction, Berry says he rhetorically asked 45 years ago when he applied to be a cricket correspondent: “What better way to earn a living than to get paid to avoid the English winter and visit warm countries, which are about contain a quarter of the population of our planet, and watch cricket, at a cost?” the joy of Outside the borders is that he hasn’t found an answer yet.

Beyond the Borders: Traveling on England Cricket Tours

by Scyld Berry

Fairfield Books

246 pages, 19