Tennis: star coach eventually unpacks with Djokovic

6/6 Riccardo Piatti (left) is still waiting for his first Grand Slam win. The search for the Holy Grail continues. The joint journey of Novak Djokovic (34) and Riccardo Piatti (63) started in the spring of 2005. The Serb, then number 250 in the world, was still miles away from the world top. At the same time, a certain Roger Federer triumphed for the third time at Wimbledon, followed by five more titles at the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Piatti, who trained Ivan Ljubicic (42), the current trainer of Federer, Richard Gasquet (35) and Milos Raonic (30), among others, discovered a major problem with the young Serb relatively quickly: I realized that he always had his eyes open. before hitting the ball and I advised his relatives to send him to the ophthalmologist, says the Italian in an interview with the Corriere Della Sera. Politics as a reason for divorce The optician eventually found out that he had two diopters too little. In short, he was nearsighted. Which can be a big problem when anticipating the balls. Since then, Djokovic has been playing with contact lenses. After a year and a half, the two ended their collaboration. The reasons are diverse. For starters, the demands of Novak’s parents were too high. Piatti: His father demanded absolute devotion from me. But I put my kids first and I couldn’t get a divorce. On the other hand, politics played a role that should not be underestimated: there was another problem. Ljubicic is Croatian of Bosnian descent, Novak is Serbian. The war in the Balkans had just ended and certain things still weigh heavily in these two countries. Piatti then took care of Djokovic and Ljubicic, which apparently led to irresolvable tensions. The quest for the Holy Grail continues Shortly after the two split in June 2006, the young Serb triumphed at the ATP level for the first time. The beginning of a success story in which the last chapter was written with the 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in the summer of 2021. Does Piatti regret not having coached a multiple champion? Absolutely not. Winning a Grand Slam remains a dream. The search for the Holy Grail continues. (nab) Heissbltiger fan: This is how Novak Djokovic takes off in basketball(00:58) At the ATP Finals in Turin: Djokovic and Zlatan let him crash next to the square(01:14)

