Penguins Game vs. Bruins on December 27 postponed; Games Resume December 28





To give the NHL enough time to analyze the tests and assess the teams’ ability to resume the season, the NHL has extended the season hiatus until December 28. The extra time means the NHL has postponed the Pittsburgh Penguins game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on December. 27. However, the teams are allowed to train again on Sunday 26 December. The NHL will update its schedule by the end of the day on Sunday. It’s a natural assumption that more teams could experience an outbreak as the highly contagious Omnicron variant sweeps through the league. The NHL used the Calgary Flames outbreak, one of the first and most serious in the league, to inform them. According to the Flames GM Brad Treveling and their team physician, Dr. Ian Auld, the NHL taught that the variant could spread through contact on the ice – a significant change since earlier variants were not thought to spread on the ice. The Penguins had scheduled a practice on the 26th in Boston and another on the 28th in Toronto. The Penguins will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on the 29th. The Penguins didn’t update their training schedule right away. PHN will update the story as the Penguins update their schedule. The Pittsburgh Penguins schedule may include previously unplanned practices at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, often open to the public. The team is currently on a seven-game winning streak and occupies the first wildcard position. The Penguins came within four points of the Carolina Hurricanes, who led the Metro Division. The NHL press release: NEW YORK (Dec 24, 2021) The National Hockey League announced today that its regular season schedule will not resume until Tuesday, December 28. The League planned to resume the schedule on December 27, but to give the League ample opportunity to analyze the entire league. test results and to assess whether clubs are ready to play, the target date for resumption of play will be extended by an additional day. The teams will return to training on December 26, and the League is expected to provide an update on plans for return to play by the end of the day on Sunday.

