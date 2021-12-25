Sports
Hot Rod Charlie Brings Feel Good Story To Santa Anita Opener
The noise could be heard from part of the plagued track platform just east of the finish line. It was the second day of the Breeders Cup in Del Mar and it was almost time for the Classic, the biggest race of the event.
The voices were loud, clear and on the young side.
Let’s go, Chuck. Let’s go Chuck. Let’s go, Chuck.
It was the sound of a group of five former Brown University footballers, who through a minority stake in a modestly priced horse, lived a dream and brought vitality to a sport that desperately needed it. Their enthusiasm was infectious and the people around them added to the noise.
There were a lot of people competing that day, said Reiley Higgins, who along with Eric Armagost, Dan Giovacchini, Patrick ONeill and Alex Quoyeser make up the Boat Racing racing syndicate, named after a beer drinking game at school. At the time Hot Rod Charlie was bought, they owned 25% of the horse along with majority partner Greg Helm of Roadrunner Racing and Bill Strauss of San Diego. Gainesway Farm, who will take the horse when he becomes a stallion, bought it just before the Kentucky Derby.
Hot Rod Charlie, or Chuck, was one of the greatest feel-good stories of a controversial year of racing. As a 2-year-old in 2020, he surprised everyone by finishing second in the Breeders Cup Juvenile with an odds of 94-1. So they thought he might be a Derby horse. He proved them right when he won the Louisiana Derby as a 3-year-old and earned enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.
He fulfilled every dream of anyone who ever wanted to go to the Derby, except, of course, to win it, said Doug ONeill, who has trained two Kentucky Derby winners.
Hot Rod Charlie finished third in the Derby and fourth in the Breeders Cup Classic. Still, he will be most remembered for his run in the Belmont Stakes, where he set very fast fractions in the 1 1/2 mile race and held out for an uphill battle, finishing second to Essential Quality. Some horse racing has called it the best race of the year.
When he was setting those breaks, it was tough, Higgins said. I gave him very little chance of going from wire to wire, but when we saw him on top of the stretch when Essential Quality initially passed him, he still went ahead and came back and turned it into a stretch duel. It was incredible. I was blown away by his heart and performance. We knew we had a very nice horse.
Although Hot Rod Charlie is a 3-year-old until January 1, when all horses will be a year older, his opening day race Sunday in Santa Anita has everyone looking forward to his 4-year campaign. Hell, be the favorite in the $200,000 Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes on a day when there are six graded stakes races, three of which are Grade 1.
It is the 85th time that Santa Anita has held her autograph meeting. The track is hoping for some normalcy after being forced to close for a few weeks in 2019 due to a spike in fatalities and then two years as the coronavirus affected the fan experience and race schedule. Things are still not back to normal as fans will be required to show a vaccination card or proof of a negative coronavirus test and wear a mask even when outside. First message is 11am
Hot Rod Charlie will share the spotlight with Flightline, who have won his only two starts with a combined 26 lengths. The 3-year-old, who was bought for $1 million, will go into the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes for $300,000.
For now, the brand awareness and improved resume is Hot Rod Charlie, who has made approximately $2 million in his seven starts.
It was an absolutely incredible ride, Higgins said. A dream come true. Looking back, I couldn’t have imagined a much better year.
Perhaps the toughest race for Hot Rod Charlie fans was the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in July, his first race after the Belmont Stakes. He crossed the finish line first for what would have been his first Grade 1 win, but was disqualified for interference.
It was clearly a punch in the stomach when it happened, but looking back, it wasn’t the worst thing that ever happened to us, Higgins said. It improved Hot Rod Charlie’s story and made him a more sweet and fun horse to watch.
Hot Rod Charlie won his next race, the Pennylvania Derby, taking his first Grade 1 win, something considered a necessity for a lucrative career as a stallion.
The colt’s owners and trainer hope to have the horse racing for another full year, culminating in the Breeders Cup Classic in Keeneland on November 5. Before that happens, he needs some success as he starts a lot of frequent flyer miles. He is referred to the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 26.
Ideally, if he leaves Sunday in good shape, he will likely ship it to Dubai in mid-January, ONeill said. do a prep [race] there in February. Followed a pattern similar to California Chrome, which won Dubai in 2016.
So Sunday might be the last time we see Hot Rod Charlie in the States until summer or fall.
It wouldn’t be surprising if some members of the Boat Racing syndicate went to Dubai to watch Chuck run. If they don’t, they reinvest some of their profits into two other horses. One of them, Franklin One Star, a $32,000 purchase, won its first race at Los Alamitos earlier this month.
What was the horse called?
Franklin One Star is the brand of table tennis balls commonly used in beer pong.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2021-12-25/hot-rod-charlie-looks-feel-good-story-santa-anita-opens
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]