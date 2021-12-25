The noise could be heard from part of the plagued track platform just east of the finish line. It was the second day of the Breeders Cup in Del Mar and it was almost time for the Classic, the biggest race of the event.

The voices were loud, clear and on the young side.

Let’s go, Chuck. Let’s go Chuck. Let’s go, Chuck.

It was the sound of a group of five former Brown University footballers, who through a minority stake in a modestly priced horse, lived a dream and brought vitality to a sport that desperately needed it. Their enthusiasm was infectious and the people around them added to the noise.

There were a lot of people competing that day, said Reiley Higgins, who along with Eric Armagost, Dan Giovacchini, Patrick ONeill and Alex Quoyeser make up the Boat Racing racing syndicate, named after a beer drinking game at school. At the time Hot Rod Charlie was bought, they owned 25% of the horse along with majority partner Greg Helm of Roadrunner Racing and Bill Strauss of San Diego. Gainesway Farm, who will take the horse when he becomes a stallion, bought it just before the Kentucky Derby.

Hot Rod Charlie, or Chuck, was one of the greatest feel-good stories of a controversial year of racing. As a 2-year-old in 2020, he surprised everyone by finishing second in the Breeders Cup Juvenile with an odds of 94-1. So they thought he might be a Derby horse. He proved them right when he won the Louisiana Derby as a 3-year-old and earned enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

He fulfilled every dream of anyone who ever wanted to go to the Derby, except, of course, to win it, said Doug ONeill, who has trained two Kentucky Derby winners.

Hot Rod Charlie finished third in the Derby and fourth in the Breeders Cup Classic. Still, he will be most remembered for his run in the Belmont Stakes, where he set very fast fractions in the 1 1/2 mile race and held out for an uphill battle, finishing second to Essential Quality. Some horse racing has called it the best race of the year.

In a race that some have called the best of the year, Hot Rod Charlie (4), with jockey Flavien Prat, finished second behind Essential Quality (2), with jockey Luis Saez, at the Belmont Stakes on June 5 in Elmont, NY (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

When he was setting those breaks, it was tough, Higgins said. I gave him very little chance of going from wire to wire, but when we saw him on top of the stretch when Essential Quality initially passed him, he still went ahead and came back and turned it into a stretch duel. It was incredible. I was blown away by his heart and performance. We knew we had a very nice horse.

Although Hot Rod Charlie is a 3-year-old until January 1, when all horses will be a year older, his opening day race Sunday in Santa Anita has everyone looking forward to his 4-year campaign. Hell, be the favorite in the $200,000 Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes on a day when there are six graded stakes races, three of which are Grade 1.

It is the 85th time that Santa Anita has held her autograph meeting. The track is hoping for some normalcy after being forced to close for a few weeks in 2019 due to a spike in fatalities and then two years as the coronavirus affected the fan experience and race schedule. Things are still not back to normal as fans will be required to show a vaccination card or proof of a negative coronavirus test and wear a mask even when outside. First message is 11am

Hot Rod Charlie will share the spotlight with Flightline, who have won his only two starts with a combined 26 lengths. The 3-year-old, who was bought for $1 million, will go into the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes for $300,000.

For now, the brand awareness and improved resume is Hot Rod Charlie, who has made approximately $2 million in his seven starts.

It was an absolutely incredible ride, Higgins said. A dream come true. Looking back, I couldn’t have imagined a much better year.

Perhaps the toughest race for Hot Rod Charlie fans was the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in July, his first race after the Belmont Stakes. He crossed the finish line first for what would have been his first Grade 1 win, but was disqualified for interference.

It was clearly a punch in the stomach when it happened, but looking back, it wasn’t the worst thing that ever happened to us, Higgins said. It improved Hot Rod Charlie’s story and made him a more sweet and fun horse to watch.

Former Brown teammates Dan Giovacchini, left, Reiley Higgins, Alex Quoyeser, Patrick ONeill and Eric Armagost stand outside a shed with Hot Rod Charlie — or Chuck, as they call him — in Churchill Downs on April 28. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

Hot Rod Charlie won his next race, the Pennylvania Derby, taking his first Grade 1 win, something considered a necessity for a lucrative career as a stallion.

The colt’s owners and trainer hope to have the horse racing for another full year, culminating in the Breeders Cup Classic in Keeneland on November 5. Before that happens, he needs some success as he starts a lot of frequent flyer miles. He is referred to the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 26.

Ideally, if he leaves Sunday in good shape, he will likely ship it to Dubai in mid-January, ONeill said. do a prep [race] there in February. Followed a pattern similar to California Chrome, which won Dubai in 2016.

So Sunday might be the last time we see Hot Rod Charlie in the States until summer or fall.

It wouldn’t be surprising if some members of the Boat Racing syndicate went to Dubai to watch Chuck run. If they don’t, they reinvest some of their profits into two other horses. One of them, Franklin One Star, a $32,000 purchase, won its first race at Los Alamitos earlier this month.

What was the horse called?

Franklin One Star is the brand of table tennis balls commonly used in beer pong.