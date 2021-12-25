Ray Illingworth, former England cricket captain and coach, dies aged 89 | Cricket

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died aged 89, Yorkshire has announced.

Illingworth, who led England to a Test Series victory over Australia in 1970-71, had undergone radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claiming 122 wickets at 31.20. He has captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches and playing in the first-ever one-day international in 1971.

Illingworth became the chairman of selectors for England between 1994 and 1996 and coached the team from 1995-1996.

Yorkshire paid tribute to Illingworth, posting on Twitter: We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away. Our thoughts are with the Rays family and the wider Yorkshire family who were so dear to Ray.

The player Illingworth had no real elite status, but as a solid lower-middle-class batsman, wildly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.

But his wider impact on cricket in England was obvious. At his best, he will be remembered as one of the best captains in the country, a determined leader with a thirst for authority and shoulders broad enough to carry it.

At his worst, in his second appearance as the national side’s selector, coach and overarching supremo, the same qualities engulfed him and those who served his pleasure.

By a smaller number, mainly those involved with his beloved Farsley Cricket Club, he will be cherished as the lifelong clubman who prepared wickets well into his 70s and couldn’t resist painting the crease even after a heart attack slowed him down in 2011.

At home, he was a loving husband to his childhood sweetheart Shirley, father to Diane and Vicky and later both grandfather and great-grandfather.

After starting his professional career in a Yorkshire dressing room dominated by great characters, Illingworth became a fixture for the dominant White Rose squad that won seven provincial championships in nine years between 1959 and 1968.

Ray Illingworth bowling for England against the West Indies in 1973. Photo: Colorsport/Rex/Shutterstock

England came calling too, but it wasn’t until his move to Leicestershire in 1969 that he really found his calling. Immediately installed as captain at Grace Road, he was then called up to lead his country when Colin Cowdrey was injured. Initially a stand-in, he held the position for over four years, winning 12 and losing five of his 31 tests.

Illingworth harnessed power on and off the field, demanding more concessions than ever from the board and more input into the roster than the job usually entailed. For those who made his part, he called for outright obedience and a clear commitment to his game plan.

If that caused a few bumps in the road, particularly with Geoffrey Boycott and John Snow, it was often a productive arrangement for everyone involved. The era peaked with an Ashes away success against Bill Lawrys Australia in 1970-71, with Illingworths having the upper hand, even after his remarkable return to the Yorkshire colors at the age of 50.

Originally appointed as team manager, he returned to the playing list and finished with a John Player League winners’ medal.

That would have been a fitting final had he not been tempted to step back into the limelight as England’s chairman of selectors. He joined what was essentially a sinking ship and hopes were high that his astute reading of the game and simplicity of approach would set things right.

Ray Illingworth with England captain Michael Atherton, whom he clashed with. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail/Rex/Shutterstock

Instead, his tenure was a debacle. Obviously, he clashed with the Captain Michael Atherton on every level imaginable, refusing to give the young Lancastrian the same powers he claimed when he took the part.

The pair were generative and temperamentally incompatible and Illingworth’s eye for a player seemed more than once to provide just blurry vision. In his three years in office, he acquired enough responsibilities to warrant the supremo moniker, but when results and relationships rocked off a cliff, most notably a ill-tempered and ill-advised public reprimand from South Africa bowler Devon Malcolm, there was none left. whom he could share the blame.