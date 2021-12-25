Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers: Damien Harris Ready To Run On Bills Again; winning DFS setups

Rhamondre Stevenson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, which should put Damien Harris in charge falling back for the Patriots in Week 16 against the Bills. Harris is battling a hamstring injury, but if he plays as expected, he’s a potential top-15 Fantasy in decline in all competitions.

Harris missed week 15 in Indianapolis with a hamstring injury, but before that he had done a good job for the Patriots and Fantasy managers. He had scored a touchdown in seven of his previous games, including five outings with a minimum of 12 PPR points.

One of those games was against the Bills in Week 13 when Harris got injured. Before going out, he had 10 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Stevenson had 24 carries for 78 yards in that matchup.

Harris isn’t getting more than 30 touches this week, but he should be able to get at least 20 touches if he’s healthy. Brandon Bolden and possibly JJ Taylor will help Harris, but he is the lead running back to New England with Stevenson out.

And the Bills have been struggling with running backs lately. Since Week 10, a six-game streak, five running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against Buffalo, with three guys (Jonathan Taylor, Harris and Leonard Fournette) rushing for at least 111 yards. And the Bills allowed nine touchdowns for running backs in those six games.

This could be a big week for Harris. With Stevenson out, Harris has a chance to become a league-winning running back for Fantasy managers.

Editor’s Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports, not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR competitions.

Week 16 sleepers



Example of week 16 DFS-LINE-UPS



DFS setups for week 16…

DraftKings



QB: Joe Burrow (vs. BAL) $5,900

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (vs. PIT) $5,800

RB: Ronald Jones (at CAR) $5,100

WR: Ja’Marr Chase (vs. BAL) $7,100

WR: Russell Gage (vs. DET) $5,900

WR: Mecole Hardman (vs. PIT) $3,500



TE: Rob Gronkowski (at CAR) $6,200

FLEX: Alexander Mattison (vs. LAR) $6,800

Daylight Saving Time: Seahawks (vs. CHI) $3,000

Let’s go with a Bengals stack of Burrow and Chase in this setup. The last time these two faced the Ravens, Burrow had 416 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while Chase had eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.

Edwards-Helaire has a good chance against the Steelers with Tyreek Hill (COVID) and Travis Kelce (COVID) likely out, which should help Hardman. And I love the potential for Mattison with Dalvin Cook (COVID) out, as well as Jones with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out. Jones is my start of the week.

Gage has been great this past month and he should be excelling against the Lions. And Gronkowski should take advantage of Chris Godwin (ACL) and Mike Evans (hamstring) this week.

FanDuel



QB: Matthew Stafford (at MIN) $7,900

RB: James Robinson (at NYJ) $8,200

RB: Alexander Mattison (vs. LAR) $5,500

WR: Cooper Kupp (at MIN) $9,800

WR: Antonio Brown (at CAR) $7,000

WR: Tee Higgins (vs. BAL) $6,500

TE: Dallas Goedert (vs. NYG) $5,900

FLEX: Ronald Jones (at CAR) $5,400

DEF: Falcons (vs. DET) $3,800

It’s not often we stack the Rams, but I’m doing it here with Stafford and Kupp. They have a great match-up against the Vikings, and both should score a lot of points.

The reason I can play high-end guys like Stafford, Kupp, Brown, Robinson and Higgins is the cheap options we have to run back with Mattison and Jones. They’re less expensive on FanDuel, and while both should be popular, they’re worth it.

On the tight side, I go for Goedert, who feels undervalued for its price. He should be able to dominate the Giants as the leading option in the passing game for Jalen Hurts.

