IIHF cancels women’s championship again, but World Juniors continues

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the Women’s Under-18 World Hockey Championship for the second year in a row due to concerns over COVID-19, a move that has come under sharp criticism as the Junior World Hockey Championship appears poised to start on schedule.

The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The U18 Championship was to take place from January 8-15 in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden.

It marks the second year in a row that the tournament has been canceled after the 2021 event, also scheduled for Linkoping and Mjolby, was canceled due to the pandemic.

News of the cancellation came two days before the men’s junior hockey championship was set to begin in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

“Why is it automatically a cancellation?” tweeted Erin Ambrose, Canada’s women’s national defender who won gold in 2010 and 2012 and silver in 2011 with the U18 team. “We understand the health and safety concerns, but why is a postponement not being considered for these women as the men’s tournaments go ahead without hesitation?”

Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser said on Twitter that she has doubts about the IIHF’s stated reason for canceling the women’s U18 tournament.

“Nothing to do with safety, if they can make it to the (men’s tournament),” she wrote, noting that the event is a much bigger source of income for the IIHF. “Where there’s a will, there’s always a way. I doubt the ‘will’ part.”

“Disappointed. No. CONTAMINATED!” added the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association on Twitter. “These women deserve better. Again.”

The IIHF said in a press release that the decision to cancel the January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee.

“Our staff and athletes are extremely disappointed to learn that the IIHF Women’s U18 World Championship has been canceled for the second year in a row,” Gina Kingsbury, the director of the Women’s Hockey Canada Women’s National Teams, said in a statement. .

“Our entire team has worked hard both on and off the ice to compete in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden next month, going so far as to cancel our selection camp out of prudence and to ensure that our players and staff Canada could represent on the world stage.

“We understand the changing landscape and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and we know that canceling events is never a light decision.”

The Group A, Group B and Division II tournaments for women under 18 were also cancelled, as were the Group B and Division II tournaments for men under 20.

The IIHF said it was not possible to move the championship for women under 18 “due to obligations within Sweden.”

The last women’s U18 championship to take place was 2020 in Bratislava, Slovakia, where the United States defeated Canada in the championship match.

“These are hard facts to face, and like last year we have to make the difficult decision to cancel the IIHF events for men and women, including the U18 top division for women, for the second year running,” he said. said IIHF president Luc Tardif. in a statement.

“The Women’s U18 World Championship is an important part of strengthening and building ice hockey on the girls’ and women’s sides, but having said that, we have great respect and understanding for the decision based on the pandemic situation in the world,” he added. ready. .

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 24, 2021.

