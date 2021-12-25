Sports
IIHF cancels women’s championship again, but World Juniors continues
The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the Women’s Under-18 World Hockey Championship for the second year in a row due to concerns over COVID-19, a move that has come under sharp criticism as the Junior World Hockey Championship appears poised to start on schedule.
The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
The U18 Championship was to take place from January 8-15 in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden.
It marks the second year in a row that the tournament has been canceled after the 2021 event, also scheduled for Linkoping and Mjolby, was canceled due to the pandemic.
News of the cancellation came two days before the men’s junior hockey championship was set to begin in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.
“Why is it automatically a cancellation?” tweeted Erin Ambrose, Canada’s women’s national defender who won gold in 2010 and 2012 and silver in 2011 with the U18 team. “We understand the health and safety concerns, but why is a postponement not being considered for these women as the men’s tournaments go ahead without hesitation?”
Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser said on Twitter that she has doubts about the IIHF’s stated reason for canceling the women’s U18 tournament.
“Nothing to do with safety, if they can make it to the (men’s tournament),” she wrote, noting that the event is a much bigger source of income for the IIHF. “Where there’s a will, there’s always a way. I doubt the ‘will’ part.”
“Disappointed. No. CONTAMINATED!” added the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association on Twitter. “These women deserve better. Again.”
The IIHF said in a press release that the decision to cancel the January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee.
“Our staff and athletes are extremely disappointed to learn that the IIHF Women’s U18 World Championship has been canceled for the second year in a row,” Gina Kingsbury, the director of the Women’s Hockey Canada Women’s National Teams, said in a statement. .
“Our entire team has worked hard both on and off the ice to compete in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden next month, going so far as to cancel our selection camp out of prudence and to ensure that our players and staff Canada could represent on the world stage.
“We understand the changing landscape and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and we know that canceling events is never a light decision.”
The Group A, Group B and Division II tournaments for women under 18 were also cancelled, as were the Group B and Division II tournaments for men under 20.
The IIHF said it was not possible to move the championship for women under 18 “due to obligations within Sweden.”
The last women’s U18 championship to take place was 2020 in Bratislava, Slovakia, where the United States defeated Canada in the championship match.
“These are hard facts to face, and like last year we have to make the difficult decision to cancel the IIHF events for men and women, including the U18 top division for women, for the second year running,” he said. said IIHF president Luc Tardif. in a statement.
“The Women’s U18 World Championship is an important part of strengthening and building ice hockey on the girls’ and women’s sides, but having said that, we have great respect and understanding for the decision based on the pandemic situation in the world,” he added. ready. .
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 24, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/sports/iihf-cancels-u18-women-s-championship-for-second-straight-year-drawing-criticism-1.5719216
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]