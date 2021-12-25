Indian hockey squad must be ‘psychologically strong’ to win crunch games, says former skipper Dilip Tirkey | Hockey News





BHUBANESWAR (Odisha): Former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey believes the Indian team needs to work on mental toughness to become ‘psychological’ strong to win the crucial encounters in the major tournaments.

Earlier this week, India came back from behind to beat arch-rival Pakistan in the third place match in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. However, India, the defending champions, had lost the hard-fought semi-final match against Japan just days after beating the Asian side 6-0 in the continental tournament.

Dilip Tirkey said India may have been a little careless after a resounding win against Japan and failed to unleash their true potential in the inevitable clash.

“The Indian team has to be psychologically strong. We beat Japan in the league match and then to lose to the same team in the semi-finals shows the careless behavior of the side,” Dilip Tirkey told ANI on the sidelines of the squad. ongoing fourth National Para-Badminton Championship here in Bhubaneswar.

“I feel like the team may have been a little careless after taking a stunning win over Japan and not being able to perform to their potential,” he added.

India’s men’s hockey team brought glory to the country as they ended a 41-year drought on the Olympic medals after beating Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Games to take the bronze medal in August this year. .

The former Indian captain believes that the Tokyo bronze has given the Indian hockey team confidence and that the squad should continue to play the attacking game.

“It was definitely a historic achievement. Not only did the men’s team win our hearts, the women’s team also performed well. They didn’t win, but it was a remarkable achievement to reach the top four,” said the former skipper.

“There is a special craze for hockey in India. Performance can drop at times, but I feel that after winning the bronze medal, there is a renewed confidence in the men’s hockey team. The Tokyo bronze has also instilled confidence in players. Now the Indian team plays the offensive game freely and they should continue to do so in the future,” he added.

With less than a year to go before the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, Dilip Tirkey is confident the Indian team will perform well in the upcoming tournaments. In 2023, Bhubaneshwar will also host the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

“The team is playing well and focusing on fitness and I am confident that the Indian team will perform well in the upcoming tournaments,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/hockey/top-stories/indian-hockey-team-needs-to-be-psychologically-strong-to-win-crunch-games-says-former-skipper-dilip-tirkey/articleshow/88494830.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos