2021 NFL Christmas Schedule: Times, Channels To Watch Both Football Games On TV Today





If all you want for Christmas is NFL football, then you get your wish. For the second consecutive year, the NFL will play on Christmas Day. This time they’re not just playing one game; they play a double header. The NFL has previously played doubleheads at Christmas. The most recent came in 2017. That said, this year’s two-game slate looks great as all four teams playing have something at stake, whether they’re fighting for their playoff lives or the No. 1 seed in their conference. LAKE: Watch NFL Christmas games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) The first game featured the Browns and the Packers. Cleveland travels to chilly Lambeau Field in a game you must win. The Browns lost by just two points last week despite dealing with a COVID outbreak within their team. They will be motivated to win against Green Bay, but the Packers are fighting for the number 1 seed in the NFC. So they won’t be an easy match for the Browns. The Colts face the Cardinals in the night game in a battle of teams going in the opposite direction. The Colts are hot right now, having won five of their last six games. The Cardinals have dropped back-to-back games, so they’ll be trying to get things right to avoid taking away an NFC West division lead they’ve held all season. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the NFL’s two Christmas games in 2021. NFL PICKS WEEK 16: Against the Spread | Upright Christmas football program 2021 Here’s a breakdown of the NFL’s Christmas Day schedule for 2021. This is the second consecutive year that the NFL will play football over Christmas. It is also only the sixth doubleheader the NFL has ever hosted on the holiday. Game kick-off time TV channel Browns at Packers 4:30 PM ET Fox, NFL Network,fuboTV Foals at Cardinals 20:15 ET NFL Network, fuboTV Watch NFL Christmas Games Here’s how to catch each of the 2021 Christmas Day games. browns vs. Packers TV channel (Kick-off at 4:30 PM ET) TV channel : Fox | NFL Network

: Fox | NFL Network live stream: Amazon Prime | fuboTV The Browns-Packers game will receive the treatment that most “Thursday Night Football” games have received throughout the season. The game will be simulcast on Fox and NFL Network and can be streamed on Amazon Prime. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer with Troy Aikman providing color commentary. The sideline gets a little change. Erin Andrews will serve as a sideline reporter, as usual, but Tom Rinaldi will take the spot normally occupied by Kristina Pink. Mike Pereira will be Fox’s controls analyst and will appear on the broadcast as needed. Amazon Prime will also offer alternative broadcasts. One is with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer calling the game, while the “Scouts Feed” features Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor. Colts vs. Cardinals TV Channel (Kick-off at 8:15 PM ET) TV channel : NFL Network

: NFL Network live stream: NFL App |fuboTV The Colts-Cardinals game is available to watch exclusively on NFL Network. Indianapolis and Phoenix TV affiliates will broadcast the broadcast regionally for locals, but the rest of the country will need the NFL Network to see the game. Joe Davis and Kurt Warner, who crewed for Monday’s Browns-Raiders game, will serve as the play-by-play announcer and analyst for the Christmas night clash. Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager will be the sideline reporters for the match. The Arizona-Indy game can be streamed using the NFL app if you have a cable subscription. If you don’t, you can stream the game with fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial. SAINTS QB DEPTH CHART: Ian Book ready to start vs. Dolphins NFL scores Christmas 2021 final scores Browns at Packers Foals at Cardinals

