



1/6 Big win: Sanchez Vicario defeated Steffi Graf in the 1989 French Open final.

2/6 Sanchez Vicario played doubles at the 1990 US Open with Martina Navratilova.





5/6 Kiss from parents after Arantxa’s win at the French Open in 1994. After their career, the parents would have wasted all their daughter’s money.

6/6 Sanchez Vicario sank in Geldnten and fell victim to her husband. She was one of the biggest on the tennis tour in the 1990s. But the crash afterwards was all the more brutal for Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (50)! Unlike her arch-rival Steffi Graf (52), the Spaniard just can’t get her life in order. The years since the end of her career in 2002 and her 50th birthday, which she celebrated last week, have been marked by financial problems, family quarrels and two divorces. It’s the bitter crash of a tennis legend. But one after the other. As a 19-year-old, Sanchez Vicario won her first Grand Slam final in 1989, beating Steffi Graf in Paris. With triumphs in Paris and New York in 1994 and again at Roland Garros in 1998, she won three more major titles. In 1995, she was at the top of the world rankings for a total of 11 weeks. And from 1996, she played a total of 20 times against Martina Hingis, where she lost 18 times. Since her resignation, her image as a sports icon has suffered. She accused her parents of spending the entire income of her career, about 45 million euros. She filed a lawsuit against her father and her two brothers for embezzlement, the case ended in a settlement. Tax debts in the millions But the Graf’s rival himself was also targeted by the judiciary. In 2009, she was ordered to repay 3.5 million in taxes. To pay off this debt, she had to sell several properties and houses. In 2018, it involved tax debts of around 7.5 million euros when Bank Luxembourg filed a criminal complaint and demanded guardianship. The bank believed that the ex-player and her then-husband had concealed the assets through various companies and a move to the United States. Sanchez Vicario, on the other hand, claimed she was insolvent. But later she said in the newspaper El Pais that she was the victim of her ex-husband in the tax mess. She only has a good hand in tennis. Her tips helped Leylah Fernandez beat Naomi Osaka at the last US Open. (red)

