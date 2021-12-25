Junior Hockey World Championship preview: Canada favorite and motivated

For Kaiden Guhle, it feels like there are still some unfinished business.

Guhle was patrolling Canada’s Blue Line at the Junior World Hockey Championships a year ago when the United States skated away with the gold medal after a 2-0 win in Edmonton.

“I don’t think there are any unfinished business for myself,” he said. “I think there are still unfinished business for the team.

“I mean, playing at home. There is always a lot of pressure when you play for Team Canada. You are expected to win. So I think the guys know that. The boys are hungry for a gold medal this year. So I think that’s very important, to be ready to go on Boxing Day.”

The tournament is back in Alberta, where Edmonton will host Canada, Finland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria. The United States, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland play in Red Deer.

“Canada is clearly the most talented and talented team in the event, and will run through the round robin with some showy scores until the New Years Eve clash with the pesky Finns, then the tournament really kicks off,” said Chief Scout Mark Seidel. for the North American Central Scouting Independent Bureau.

Guhle, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, will serve as captain and is one of only three players back from last year’s roster along with goalkeeper Dylan Garand and striker Cole Perfetti.

Shane Wright and Perfetti should lead the offense, while Guhle and Owen Power will anchor the defense on a roster designed to be “fast, skilled and tough,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel for Hockey Canada.

“When I talk about skill, it’s insulting. We will be able to score if we are offensive. But if you look at the make-up of our back end, we look at what strikers like Jake Neighbours, Mason McTavish, Ridly Greig and Will Cuylle will be up front, I think we’re going to be tough to play against. We will also be a tough team. I like the combination of all those things.”

If the Omicron variant doesn’t get in the way, it’s also an opportunity to play for fans – albeit at half capacity – after last year’s COVID-free but also atmosphere-free bubble.

“Sometimes you just lay in bed and think about it, and you get chills just thinking about how electric Rogers Place will be,” Guhle says. “It will definitely be special. Will definitely be activated for the first shift in all games to come. ”

The tournament kicks off with four games on Boxing Day, including Canada against the Czechs at 7:00 PM Eastern.

GROUP A

Canada

Last year: Silver

Medal count: Most ever with 18 gold, 20 silver, five bronze

thin: Undoubtedly the Canadians are the favourites, playing at home. They have the No. 1 NHL pick in defense Owen Power last year, and the presumptive No. 1 in Shane Wright on line C next year. They also have the expected top pick for 2023 in Connor Bedard, the 13th forward. .. Bedard, Wright and G Brett Brochu are the only unwritten Canadians. Brochu was the MVP of the London Knights this season… Canada has only left-handed shooters in defense.

Finland

Last year: Bronze

Medal count: Five gold, four silver, seven bronze

thin: Last year’s win over Russia for bronze was the first medal other than gold for the Finns since 2006. They won in 1987, 1998, 2014, 2016 and 2019… They could have 11 returnees… The Finns have 14 NHL -drafted players… It’s Team Maple Leafs, with prospect Topi Niemela anchoring the power play and Roni Hirvonen likely on the first line… Two others to watch qualify for draft: LW Joakim Kemell, a projected top -15 pick, and C Brad Lambert, who had four points over seven matches in the world juniors last year.

Germany

Last year: sixth place

Medal count: No

thin: In the top pool three years in a row … Fed by senators chose Tim Stütlze last year, but only two of this year’s team have drafted … G Florian Bugl returns. After a time in COVID protocols, he won two games last year to help Germany reach the playoffs… In defense, Maximilian Glötzl and Maksymilian Szuber return to anchor the blue line. Glötzl has a great slapshot… Another returnee, Florian Elias, will serve as captain.

Czech Republic

Last year: seventh place

Medal count: Two gold, five gold, seven bronze (including 0-5-1 if Czechoslovakia)

thin: Seventh in a row two years in a row… The Czechs are having trouble scoring. Just 10 goals in five games last year, including a 7-0 win over Austria… Ten drafted players… Intriguing defenders who qualify include six-foot defender David Jirícek, a puck mover with good defensive skills, and center Jiri Kulich, who has racked up points in the Czech top league… Stanislav Svozil, 18, is Canadian Connor Bedard’s teammate on the Regina Pats.

Austria

Last year: 10th place

Medal count: No

thin: Austria remained in the top group despite finishing last as there was no tournament for the level below to produce a champion for promotion… They have yet to win a top level U20 match in 21 attempts, the longest string of such series in history.. Last year they only scored once in four games… No NHL draft picks on the roster, but they do have some prospects: C Marco Kasper, four goals for Rögle of the Swedish league; RW Vinzenz Rohrer, 22 points for the Ottawa 67s; and F Luca Auer, 17 goals in 27 matches in Austria’s second division.

GROUP B

United States

Last year: Gold

Medal count: Five gold, two silver, six bronze

thin: They lead all countries with five medals (two gold, one silver, two bronze) over the last six tournaments… The roster is weaker than last year’s, but it’s still pretty good with second, fourth and fifth picks from the last NHL draft…A total of 21 of their players have been drafted, including Leafs prospect Matt Knies, a power forward, and they have another Hughes brother in Luke (drafted fourth by New Jersey)…Jake Sanderson (fifth, by Ottawa), Tyler Kleven and Brock Faber are among the five returnees… Matty Beniers (second, by Seattle) could be the Trevor Zegras this year with his creativity… Draft-qualified C Logan Cooley of the US development program could challenge Shane Wright for No 1 in next draft… Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso should get the start in the net.

Russia

Last year: Fourth place

Medal count: 13 Gold, 13 Silver, 11 Bronze (including 8-3-2 as the USSR and Gold as Commonwealth of Independent States)

thin: G Yaroslav Askarov is back, one of 12 NHL draftees on the rosters… Draft-qualified RW Danila Yurov could play with C Fyodor Svechkov. They were dynamic in their last under-18 championship together…Other returnees include C Vasili Ponomaryov and F Marat Khusnutidnov…F Matvei Michkov will challenge Bedard for No. 1 in the 2023 NHL draw…Oleg Bratash has taken over from Igor Larionov as coach.

Sweden

Last year: fifth place

Medal count: Two gold, 11 silver, six bronze

thin: Sweden has made it to the final once, taking two medals since 2014… Last year they were hit hardest by COVID-19, forcing head coach Tomas Monten, three staffers and some key players to sit outside… One of them, frontline LW William Eklund, gets his chance this year. He played nine games with the San Jose Sharks….The Swedes have 21 NHL drafted players…Jesper Wallstedt, drafted 20th by Minnesota, is likely to be the starting goalkeeper…Theodor Niederbach and Daniel Ljungman are the top two centers.

Slovakia

Last year: eighth place

Medal count: Two bronze

thin: Eighth two years in a row… Everyone’s favorite dark horse is powered by three top designers. Simon Nemec – 6 feet tall, 192 pounds – could anchor the blue line. RW Juraj Slafkovsky is a soft-handed power forward who is 6 feet tall, 225 pounds. Center Filip Mesár is creative and has played well in the Slovakian top league… Returnees include D Marko Stacha, LW Roman Faith and C Maros Jedlicka… Only three Slovaks have been drafted, including returning striker Martin Chromiak (128th, Los Angeles).

Switzerland

Last year: ninth place

Medal count: a bronze

thin: They scored just five goals in four games last year and will struggle to fend off relegation… Only two NHL draftees… D Lian Bichsel is draft-eligible, a six-foot left-handed shooter who showing himself well with Leksand in the top division of Sweden … The Swiss have always been more concerned with the team game than with producing stars. Still, Belarus is waiting for promotion next season.