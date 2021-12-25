Sports
Junior Hockey World Championship preview: Canada favorite and motivated
For Kaiden Guhle, it feels like there are still some unfinished business.
Guhle was patrolling Canada’s Blue Line at the Junior World Hockey Championships a year ago when the United States skated away with the gold medal after a 2-0 win in Edmonton.
“I don’t think there are any unfinished business for myself,” he said. “I think there are still unfinished business for the team.
“I mean, playing at home. There is always a lot of pressure when you play for Team Canada. You are expected to win. So I think the guys know that. The boys are hungry for a gold medal this year. So I think that’s very important, to be ready to go on Boxing Day.”
The tournament is back in Alberta, where Edmonton will host Canada, Finland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria. The United States, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland play in Red Deer.
“Canada is clearly the most talented and talented team in the event, and will run through the round robin with some showy scores until the New Years Eve clash with the pesky Finns, then the tournament really kicks off,” said Chief Scout Mark Seidel. for the North American Central Scouting Independent Bureau.
Guhle, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, will serve as captain and is one of only three players back from last year’s roster along with goalkeeper Dylan Garand and striker Cole Perfetti.
Shane Wright and Perfetti should lead the offense, while Guhle and Owen Power will anchor the defense on a roster designed to be “fast, skilled and tough,” said Alan Millar, director of player personnel for Hockey Canada.
“When I talk about skill, it’s insulting. We will be able to score if we are offensive. But if you look at the make-up of our back end, we look at what strikers like Jake Neighbours, Mason McTavish, Ridly Greig and Will Cuylle will be up front, I think we’re going to be tough to play against. We will also be a tough team. I like the combination of all those things.”
If the Omicron variant doesn’t get in the way, it’s also an opportunity to play for fans – albeit at half capacity – after last year’s COVID-free but also atmosphere-free bubble.
“Sometimes you just lay in bed and think about it, and you get chills just thinking about how electric Rogers Place will be,” Guhle says. “It will definitely be special. Will definitely be activated for the first shift in all games to come. ”
The tournament kicks off with four games on Boxing Day, including Canada against the Czechs at 7:00 PM Eastern.
GROUP A
Canada
Last year: Silver
Medal count: Most ever with 18 gold, 20 silver, five bronze
thin: Undoubtedly the Canadians are the favourites, playing at home. They have the No. 1 NHL pick in defense Owen Power last year, and the presumptive No. 1 in Shane Wright on line C next year. They also have the expected top pick for 2023 in Connor Bedard, the 13th forward. .. Bedard, Wright and G Brett Brochu are the only unwritten Canadians. Brochu was the MVP of the London Knights this season… Canada has only left-handed shooters in defense.
Finland
Last year: Bronze
Medal count: Five gold, four silver, seven bronze
thin: Last year’s win over Russia for bronze was the first medal other than gold for the Finns since 2006. They won in 1987, 1998, 2014, 2016 and 2019… They could have 11 returnees… The Finns have 14 NHL -drafted players… It’s Team Maple Leafs, with prospect Topi Niemela anchoring the power play and Roni Hirvonen likely on the first line… Two others to watch qualify for draft: LW Joakim Kemell, a projected top -15 pick, and C Brad Lambert, who had four points over seven matches in the world juniors last year.
Germany
Last year: sixth place
Medal count: No
thin: In the top pool three years in a row … Fed by senators chose Tim Stütlze last year, but only two of this year’s team have drafted … G Florian Bugl returns. After a time in COVID protocols, he won two games last year to help Germany reach the playoffs… In defense, Maximilian Glötzl and Maksymilian Szuber return to anchor the blue line. Glötzl has a great slapshot… Another returnee, Florian Elias, will serve as captain.
Czech Republic
Last year: seventh place
Medal count: Two gold, five gold, seven bronze (including 0-5-1 if Czechoslovakia)
thin: Seventh in a row two years in a row… The Czechs are having trouble scoring. Just 10 goals in five games last year, including a 7-0 win over Austria… Ten drafted players… Intriguing defenders who qualify include six-foot defender David Jirícek, a puck mover with good defensive skills, and center Jiri Kulich, who has racked up points in the Czech top league… Stanislav Svozil, 18, is Canadian Connor Bedard’s teammate on the Regina Pats.
Austria
Last year: 10th place
Medal count: No
thin: Austria remained in the top group despite finishing last as there was no tournament for the level below to produce a champion for promotion… They have yet to win a top level U20 match in 21 attempts, the longest string of such series in history.. Last year they only scored once in four games… No NHL draft picks on the roster, but they do have some prospects: C Marco Kasper, four goals for Rögle of the Swedish league; RW Vinzenz Rohrer, 22 points for the Ottawa 67s; and F Luca Auer, 17 goals in 27 matches in Austria’s second division.
GROUP B
United States
Last year: Gold
Medal count: Five gold, two silver, six bronze
thin: They lead all countries with five medals (two gold, one silver, two bronze) over the last six tournaments… The roster is weaker than last year’s, but it’s still pretty good with second, fourth and fifth picks from the last NHL draft…A total of 21 of their players have been drafted, including Leafs prospect Matt Knies, a power forward, and they have another Hughes brother in Luke (drafted fourth by New Jersey)…Jake Sanderson (fifth, by Ottawa), Tyler Kleven and Brock Faber are among the five returnees… Matty Beniers (second, by Seattle) could be the Trevor Zegras this year with his creativity… Draft-qualified C Logan Cooley of the US development program could challenge Shane Wright for No 1 in next draft… Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso should get the start in the net.
Russia
Last year: Fourth place
Medal count: 13 Gold, 13 Silver, 11 Bronze (including 8-3-2 as the USSR and Gold as Commonwealth of Independent States)
thin: G Yaroslav Askarov is back, one of 12 NHL draftees on the rosters… Draft-qualified RW Danila Yurov could play with C Fyodor Svechkov. They were dynamic in their last under-18 championship together…Other returnees include C Vasili Ponomaryov and F Marat Khusnutidnov…F Matvei Michkov will challenge Bedard for No. 1 in the 2023 NHL draw…Oleg Bratash has taken over from Igor Larionov as coach.
Sweden
Last year: fifth place
Medal count: Two gold, 11 silver, six bronze
thin: Sweden has made it to the final once, taking two medals since 2014… Last year they were hit hardest by COVID-19, forcing head coach Tomas Monten, three staffers and some key players to sit outside… One of them, frontline LW William Eklund, gets his chance this year. He played nine games with the San Jose Sharks….The Swedes have 21 NHL drafted players…Jesper Wallstedt, drafted 20th by Minnesota, is likely to be the starting goalkeeper…Theodor Niederbach and Daniel Ljungman are the top two centers.
Slovakia
Last year: eighth place
Medal count: Two bronze
thin: Eighth two years in a row… Everyone’s favorite dark horse is powered by three top designers. Simon Nemec – 6 feet tall, 192 pounds – could anchor the blue line. RW Juraj Slafkovsky is a soft-handed power forward who is 6 feet tall, 225 pounds. Center Filip Mesár is creative and has played well in the Slovakian top league… Returnees include D Marko Stacha, LW Roman Faith and C Maros Jedlicka… Only three Slovaks have been drafted, including returning striker Martin Chromiak (128th, Los Angeles).
Switzerland
Last year: ninth place
Medal count: a bronze
thin: They scored just five goals in four games last year and will struggle to fend off relegation… Only two NHL draftees… D Lian Bichsel is draft-eligible, a six-foot left-handed shooter who showing himself well with Leksand in the top division of Sweden … The Swiss have always been more concerned with the team game than with producing stars. Still, Belarus is waiting for promotion next season.
JOIN THE CALL
Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. De Ster does not endorse these opinions.
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/sports/hockey/analysis/2021/12/25/world-junior-hockey-preview-canada-is-the-favourite-on-home-ice-with-a-score-to-settle.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]