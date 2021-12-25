Sports
View: A calculating rendezvous with math
However, it turned out that this was another Neena Gupta, whose passion seemed to extend only to commutative algebra. And while I was saddened at the thought of losing an excellent trivia question, I was relieved to learn that she had a degree in Mathematics from Bethune College, Kolkata, India’s oldest women’s college, before going to the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, moved.
Because I have a guilty secret. Long before sports and television, I took a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. It was a deliberate choice, my grades weren’t good enough to get me into physics, and chemistry and geology were a lot of hands-on lessons. I may not have learned much in my 11-12 grade, but I had found that theory lessons could be put away with impunity, while practical lessons had to be taken to get a pass.
That, and the fact that the first math list had five girls more than chemistry, and a lot more than geology, were the data points at which I made this life-changing decision.
As it turned out, I chose well. While the math classes were just as challenging as the others, math seemed to attract more eccentrics than any other course. There was Vinay Rao who played the violin and wanted to deduce every statement from the first principles in the examination room. Siddhartha, who should have represented the country in football but studied mathematics instead. Niranjan who loved Mohammed Rafi and kuchipudi in equal measure. Roger, playing bass guitar like a dream, while not spending his days at the Regional Computer Center. And somehow they all got along like a house on fire, without begrudgingly accepting that it was their collective responsibility to make sure I learned what I needed to clear my paper that three days before. the semester exams at the hostel crashed. That was my first experience with what Americans called “Social Security.”
Of all the courses we came across, only one course really interested me – set theory and topology – and the professor, HS, had an interesting history. A radical communist in the 1970s at the same university, he was forced to flee to the US and washed up at the University of Rochester. He was considered one of their brightest and best before things stabilized in India in the early 1980s. Unable to endure another winter in New York, he immediately returned to teach at his alma mater. HS immediately piqued our interest by stating that if we really wanted to understand sets and topology, the best way was to spend time in the local burning ghat after infusing a fair amount of psychedelics. And while we tried it once or twice — and I’m not sure it worked — he’d done enough to make sure that at least some of us were trying to understand a subject we wouldn’t otherwise have engaged in.
To go back to Neena Gupta. Her favorite topic seems to be commutative algebra and commutative rings. The only explanation I can offer is that the property of commutativity is something we all deal with on a daily basis. A commutative action is an action where the order of elements in an operation does not matter. So, addition and multiplication are commutative because 2+5 and 5+2 will give you the same result, but subtraction is not commutative because 2 -5 and 5-2 will give you different results.
That’s about as much math I could cram into my consciousness between canteen, table tennis, basketball, and quizzes. I hope you understand it. And well done Nina!
