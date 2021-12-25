Saints Tried To Sign Drew Brees, Philip Rivers To An Emergency Deal Ahead Of Week 16, Per Report

Drew Brees and Philip Rivers will be forever linked, thanks to their past with the Los Angeles Chargers. But heading into Week 16, they’re reconnected, this time by the New Orleans Saints. They found themselves in a quarterback crisis as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization that forced nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list – including Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemien, and with Jameis Winston on the injured reserve who the season ended – the plan is to now give Ian Book, the fourth-round voter, the chance to compete against the red-hot Miami Dolphins. But apparently that wasn’t their first thought.

The Saints reportedly contacted both Brees and Rivers in desperation to gauge their interest in potentially not retiring to fit in New Orleans, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Efforts have clearly not paid off, and it seems Brees is particularly uninterested in putting down his shiny new broadcast appearance in an effort to expand his already Hall of Fame resume.

Brees reportedly replied to the Saints, albeit with respect, by sending a photo of himself playing golf – per Nick Underhill of WWLTV in New Orleans. In other words, the former face of the Saints is enjoying retirement, and in a major way.

There would presumably have been a better chance of landing Rivers as he had left the door wide open to a possible return to the NFL in 2021 after retiring after the 2020 season when the Indianapolis Colts chose to join him. to leave and trade with the Philadelphia Eagles instead to reunite Carson Wentz with Frank Reich. It’s unclear if Rivers has changed his mind and closed the door altogether or if he’s just not interested in what the Saints have offered, but either way, the result remains the same.

Book will get his first NFL start on Sunday, with Blake Bortles signed to return to play, as the Saints (7-7) try to keep their razor-sharp playoff hopes alive against a 7-7 Dolphins team trying to to do exactly the same.