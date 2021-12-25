leaked call from Cricket Australia reports player for cocaine, sex

In the recording, the woman who contacted Cricket Australia tells Carroll that she is surprised at the players’ behavior given his public profile. He needs to back it up a bit, back it up like deadset, seriously back it up because I’m probably doing him a favor, she says. I wouldn’t want everyone to see me partying and sniffing in public. The woman tells Mr. Carroll that there are likely videos or photos of the player involved in the reported activities, but refuses to give any vision to Cricket Australia. She says the last time she saw it happen was in the run-up to Christmas, but won’t say what year.

They party a lot with these guys, the woman says. Cricket Australia was not aware of the leak until an investigation by The Sunday Era. A spokesman said it had been reported to the Victoria Police Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit, who provided assistance. Cricket Australia takes this matter extremely seriously and we have therefore contacted Victoria Police, the spokesperson said. We are constantly reviewing our systems and our controls around sensitive information are constantly being improved and aligned with best practice. We take integrity issues very seriously and ensure that appropriate action is taken.

A spokeswoman for Victoria Police said the police had met with Cricket Australia but had not investigated the matter. It is the second major leak in two months involving players investigated by Cricket Australias integrity unit. In November, former Test captain Tim Paine resigned when his explicit texts sent to a colleague in 2017 became public on the eve of the Ashes. Mr Carroll, who was investigating Paine’s complaint when it was first reported to Cricket Australia, left the organization in December last year to take up a role as Victorian Racing Integrity Commissioner. Cricket Australias investigation into the complaint found that Paine had not violated its code of conduct. Sports corruption researcher Adam Masters, a senior lecturer in criminology at the Australian National University, said the recording of sensitive information left players vulnerable to blackmail and possible match fixing. The big risk with that kind of information, if it went to organized crime, is that you’re looking at problems in places like the subcontinent where organized crime has historically been involved in sports gambling, said Dr. masters.

Players are much more aware of approaches by gambling interests and organized crime [than they used to be]. But something like drug use and prostitution really opens up that blackmail element in a really broad way. University of Canberra integrity expert Catherine Ordway. Credit:Melissa Adams University of Canberra integrity expert Catherine Ordway said sports organizations needed to develop strong whistleblower protections. dr. Ordway was with Dr. Masters and associate professor Kath Hall co-authored a report on sports corruption that helped establish a new national body, Sport Integrity Australia, last year. What we have discovered over the past decade is that most of the major corruption scandals in the world have undergone whistleblowing, she said.