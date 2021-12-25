The College Football Playoffs Additional Variable: Omicron

No team has romped through the regular season like Georgia. The Bulldogs didn’t lose a game until the SEC Championship, earned a spot in the College Football Playoff and had a shot at winning the program’s first national championship since 1980.

But while Georgia was unbeaten on the field, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has racked up some disturbing gains against its Bulldogs. At least two players tested positive for Covid this week and dozens more teammates, including most of Georgia’s quarterbacks, were contacted – finding protocols.

That makes the inactivity of the last week of December the most critical period of the season for all teams in the play-off. How Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati spend the next week will be just as important in determining the national champion as what happens on the field.

We’d do our best, but if we prepare for the next two weeks, we could expect infections, said Dr. Katie ONeal, an assistant professor of medicine at LSU who chairs the Southeastern Conferences medical task force. Everyone is going to see this virus. It’s too contagious not to expect cases.

Staying clear of an easily transmissible Covid-19 strain would be difficult any time of the year, let alone December, when the normally routine cadence of the college football calendar begins to fray during final exam periods and holiday breaks. Unlike professional leagues, there are no unified health protocols in college football and schools under the guidance they designed months ago operate in a very different coronavirus landscape.

The onset of spikes is almost always linked to a disruption in our routine, whether that’s homecoming, Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, ONeal said.

Complicating matters is that the organizers of the semifinals, the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., leave it up to participating schools to determine testing regimens. Currently, none of the playoff participants require Covid testing for players unless they are unvaccinated, symptomatic or have been identified through contract tracing as a person with close exposure.

Everyone experiences covid fatigue from time to time. At times when you’ve been successful, it’s natural for all of us to slacken our vigilance, said Dr. Jim Borchers, the Ohio state soccer team physician who also helps guide the Big Ten Conferences’ Covid protocols since the early days. of the pandemic. Institutions everywhere are looking at what we need to be more vigilant about as Omicron emerges.

But because so much is still unknown about the new variant, each of the four schools playing in the semifinals on December 31 has chosen slightly different health protocols. Michigan is keeping its athletes in Ann Arbor for Christmas to reduce the risk, while the other three players have left to go home to their families for the holidays. It is unclear whether Alabama, Cincinnati and Georgia will require athletes to test negative before rejoining the team for organized activities.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said this week his team was 90% strengthened.

The vaccination rates of all four teams are exceptionally high, above 98%, but the attempts to get booster shots were uneven and late. Crimson Tide Bus Nick Saban this week said his team was 90% geared, while Georgias and Michigans athletic divisions held clinics this week to get their football teams tuned. Cincinnati did not comment on what percentage of the soccer team received a booster shot.

If any of the teams playing in the semifinals has experience navigating high-pressure games amid a pandemic, it’s Alabama. The Sabans squad won it all last January after a regular 2020 season that was anything but ordinary. Although the vaccines weren’t widely available last December, Saban said he didn’t have the heart to keep his players on campus for Christmas.

A major reason he felt comfortable sending 18-year-olds and over-20s to states as far as New Jersey and California last season was the discipline they had shown in the previous three months of the 2020 regular season. Although Alabama postponed a few games, there were never any outages due to outbreaks in the Crimson Tide locker room.

In 2021, everyone in the Alabama program began wearing masks more often in indoor facilities in December as the flu and a stomach flu swept through the locker rooms. Covid also came this week: Offensive coordinator Bill OBrien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive.

Despite the waves, Saban lets his team go home for the holidays. Players who live close to campus in Tuscaloosa return for Christmas and fly to Dallas the next day, while those traveling to the West Coast have the opportunity to meet the team in Texas.

ONeal said the risks of such trips across the country could be mitigated if players are tested before training resumes. However, the SEC lets each of its 14 members decide whether athletes returning from the winter break should be tested before being re-admitted.

Georgia also gives its players a short break during the holidays. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart also encouraged his players, who he says have a vaccination rate of over 90%, to wear masks indoors and stay away from crowded gatherings.

We ask the guys who aren’t extra safe. We’ve taken some precautions around the building and to be smart, Smart said.

Still, Georgia may be on the brink of an outbreak. Local outlets reported that star-wide receiver George Pickens tested positive for Covid on Tuesday alongside sometimes starting quarterback JT Daniels. The rest of the Bulldogs quarterbacks were quarantined as close contacts, in accordance with SEC protocols.

Cincinnati, which will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, is following similar guidelines and will allow players to go home for Christmas. A university spokesperson said on Tuesday that the football team will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adjust our protocols as necessary.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the Big Ten championship game.

MichiganGeorgias Orange Bowl opponent has taken a stricter approach. On Wednesday, the team had reported no Covid cases, and a spokesperson for the team said Michigan is following university and Washtenaw County guidelines that require students to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. In addition, every player on the soccer team received a booster shot this week following an email from university president Mark Schlissel last Friday stating that all students, faculty and staff should receive a booster shot by February 4 or as soon as eligible. comes. .

Michigan is one of the first universities to roll out an on-campus booster-shot mandate as memories of a nasty campus-wide outbreak begin to surface in late January. The entire Wolverines athletic department was closed for two weeks after a water polo player returning from the UK tested positive with the more virulent British B.1.1.7 strain and cases were poked in Ann Arbor.

Given that it’s much easier to transmit the Omicron variant, health experts said something similar could happen in 2022, even with vaccines and booster shots as mitigating factors.

There’s no guaranteed way to avoid this, ONeal said. We shouldn’t feel comfortable right now. This is going to be a very tough winter season.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, left, will face Alabama and Nick Saban in the Cotton Bowl.

