Sports
The College Football Playoffs Additional Variable: Omicron
No team has romped through the regular season like Georgia. The Bulldogs didn’t lose a game until the SEC Championship, earned a spot in the College Football Playoff and had a shot at winning the program’s first national championship since 1980.
But while Georgia was unbeaten on the field, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has racked up some disturbing gains against its Bulldogs. At least two players tested positive for Covid this week and dozens more teammates, including most of Georgia’s quarterbacks, were contacted – finding protocols.
That makes the inactivity of the last week of December the most critical period of the season for all teams in the play-off. How Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati spend the next week will be just as important in determining the national champion as what happens on the field.
We’d do our best, but if we prepare for the next two weeks, we could expect infections, said Dr. Katie ONeal, an assistant professor of medicine at LSU who chairs the Southeastern Conferences medical task force. Everyone is going to see this virus. It’s too contagious not to expect cases.
Staying clear of an easily transmissible Covid-19 strain would be difficult any time of the year, let alone December, when the normally routine cadence of the college football calendar begins to fray during final exam periods and holiday breaks. Unlike professional leagues, there are no unified health protocols in college football and schools under the guidance they designed months ago operate in a very different coronavirus landscape.
The onset of spikes is almost always linked to a disruption in our routine, whether that’s homecoming, Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, ONeal said.
Complicating matters is that the organizers of the semifinals, the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., leave it up to participating schools to determine testing regimens. Currently, none of the playoff participants require Covid testing for players unless they are unvaccinated, symptomatic or have been identified through contract tracing as a person with close exposure.
Everyone experiences covid fatigue from time to time. At times when you’ve been successful, it’s natural for all of us to slacken our vigilance, said Dr. Jim Borchers, the Ohio state soccer team physician who also helps guide the Big Ten Conferences’ Covid protocols since the early days. of the pandemic. Institutions everywhere are looking at what we need to be more vigilant about as Omicron emerges.
But because so much is still unknown about the new variant, each of the four schools playing in the semifinals on December 31 has chosen slightly different health protocols. Michigan is keeping its athletes in Ann Arbor for Christmas to reduce the risk, while the other three players have left to go home to their families for the holidays. It is unclear whether Alabama, Cincinnati and Georgia will require athletes to test negative before rejoining the team for organized activities.
The vaccination rates of all four teams are exceptionally high, above 98%, but the attempts to get booster shots were uneven and late. Crimson Tide Bus Nick Saban this week said his team was 90% geared, while Georgias and Michigans athletic divisions held clinics this week to get their football teams tuned. Cincinnati did not comment on what percentage of the soccer team received a booster shot.
If any of the teams playing in the semifinals has experience navigating high-pressure games amid a pandemic, it’s Alabama. The Sabans squad won it all last January after a regular 2020 season that was anything but ordinary. Although the vaccines weren’t widely available last December, Saban said he didn’t have the heart to keep his players on campus for Christmas.
A major reason he felt comfortable sending 18-year-olds and over-20s to states as far as New Jersey and California last season was the discipline they had shown in the previous three months of the 2020 regular season. Although Alabama postponed a few games, there were never any outages due to outbreaks in the Crimson Tide locker room.
In 2021, everyone in the Alabama program began wearing masks more often in indoor facilities in December as the flu and a stomach flu swept through the locker rooms. Covid also came this week: Offensive coordinator Bill OBrien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive.
Despite the waves, Saban lets his team go home for the holidays. Players who live close to campus in Tuscaloosa return for Christmas and fly to Dallas the next day, while those traveling to the West Coast have the opportunity to meet the team in Texas.
ONeal said the risks of such trips across the country could be mitigated if players are tested before training resumes. However, the SEC lets each of its 14 members decide whether athletes returning from the winter break should be tested before being re-admitted.
Georgia also gives its players a short break during the holidays. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart also encouraged his players, who he says have a vaccination rate of over 90%, to wear masks indoors and stay away from crowded gatherings.
We ask the guys who aren’t extra safe. We’ve taken some precautions around the building and to be smart, Smart said.
Still, Georgia may be on the brink of an outbreak. Local outlets reported that star-wide receiver George Pickens tested positive for Covid on Tuesday alongside sometimes starting quarterback JT Daniels. The rest of the Bulldogs quarterbacks were quarantined as close contacts, in accordance with SEC protocols.
Cincinnati, which will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, is following similar guidelines and will allow players to go home for Christmas. A university spokesperson said on Tuesday that the football team will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adjust our protocols as necessary.
MichiganGeorgias Orange Bowl opponent has taken a stricter approach. On Wednesday, the team had reported no Covid cases, and a spokesperson for the team said Michigan is following university and Washtenaw County guidelines that require students to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. In addition, every player on the soccer team received a booster shot this week following an email from university president Mark Schlissel last Friday stating that all students, faculty and staff should receive a booster shot by February 4 or as soon as eligible. comes. .
Michigan is one of the first universities to roll out an on-campus booster-shot mandate as memories of a nasty campus-wide outbreak begin to surface in late January. The entire Wolverines athletic department was closed for two weeks after a water polo player returning from the UK tested positive with the more virulent British B.1.1.7 strain and cases were poked in Ann Arbor.
Given that it’s much easier to transmit the Omicron variant, health experts said something similar could happen in 2022, even with vaccines and booster shots as mitigating factors.
There’s no guaranteed way to avoid this, ONeal said. We shouldn’t feel comfortable right now. This is going to be a very tough winter season.
Write to Laine Higgins at [email protected]
Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Sources
2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/college-football-playoff-omicron-alabama-cincinnati-georgia-michigan-11640399523
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]