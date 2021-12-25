Tennis Doubles Legend issues warning to Alexander Zverev Rivals ahead of 2022 Australian Open





Alexander Zverev is riding high on a phenomenal 2021 season. The 24-year-old German star has won the most number of ATP tournaments this year. In addition, he was also the first German man to win a gold medal in singles. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Moreover, he added to his achievements this year as he also won the ATP Finals. After that, the young star said he was looking to 2022 with the intention of finally winning a Grand Slam. Unfortunately, for all his accolades, Zverev still misses a major trophy. Former Australian star believes Alexander Zverev will soon win his first major ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad In the official Australian Open podcast titled the AO Show, former star Todd Woodbridge talks about Alexander Zverev. He expressed his belief that World No. 3 would finally win a Grand Slam next year. Alexander Zverev celebrates kissing the trophy after winning his last match against Russian Daniil Medvedev | Credit: Reuters Plus, Woodbridge is confident it would be the first-ever major, the upcoming Australian Open! Zverev needs to take advantage quickly, and I think he will do so next year. I think hell wins its first major, he said. Furthermore, he talked about the other rivals that could soon become legitimate threats to the German athlete. There’s Sinner, there’s Alcaraz, sitting behind Zverev. Then Woodbridge continues, referring to Alexader Zverev by his nickname. I think I would see Sascha Zverev win a major. I think the Australian Open could be that one, he predicts. DIVE DEEPER Beating Novak Djokovic made me feel invincible: Alexander Zverev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2022 predictions In a similar vein, he explains why he thinks that and praises Zverev’s improved consistency. He has matured as a player. He now understands what it takes to win seven games from the best of five sets, wooden bridge reasons:. I think his consistency in five-set matches is better. He has now learned how to kill people faster. It is clear that many people who know their tennis would choose Woodbridge. After all, it’s only a matter of time before the 24-year-old finally wins a Grand Slam. Zverev informed the whole world Alexander Zverev defeated the world’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic at this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In fact, he ended up ruining Serbia’s attempt at a Golden Slam. September 10, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany strikes a backhand against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day twelve of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Mention: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports He also defeated him and world number 2, Daniil Medvedev, at the ATP World Tour Finals. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad After a tour-best 59 wins this season, Zverev spoke out about what he plans to achieve in the future. I passed every level, and one thing is missing, zverev said:. I hope I can do that next year he claimed. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad In fact, he recently stated that he believes that Novak Djokovic, Medvedev and himself will form a new dominant tennis trio. DIVE DEEPER: Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic have no rivalry, says former Wimbledon champion

