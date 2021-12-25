Hockey Canada, Alberta puts pandemic hockey knowledge to the test again in Edmonton ahead of upcoming IIHF tournament

Kendall Coyne Schofield, left, of the United States and Nelli Laitinen of Finland compete for the puck during the IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships final match between the United States and Finland in Espoo, Finland, on this April 14, 2019, file photo.The Canadian Press

Alberta is about to host a third pandemic International Ice Hockey Federation tournament, armed with experience from the first two, but with the ice still shifting underfoot.

The 2022 Men’s World Under Championship, which begins Sunday in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., faces the same challenge as it did a year ago in Edmonton: how to bring hundreds of people together for a sporting event without a spreader of the COVID-19 virus?

Vaccines, rapid testing progress, knowledge and data gained from completing both the 2021 Under-20s World Championship in Edmonton and the Women’s World Championship in Calgary are resources Hockey Canada has now that it didn’t a year ago.

However, the virus continues to disrupt the sport, with the NHL taking an extended vacation break due to some vaccinated players and team personnel in the COVID-19 protocol. For example, the Calgary Flames had 20 players and 13 staffers going into halftime according to protocol.

Thursday’s exhibition game between the Czechs and the Swiss in Red Deer was canceled due to the COVID-19 protocol.

We are confident in what we have done to be able to lead the event, but we are constantly on our toes as we watch the Flames, look at other NHL teams or pro sports in North America who also had and had to have good protocols breaks, said Hockey Canada vice president of events Dean McIntosh.

We don’t want that, we don’t anticipate that, but on the other hand, we know that’s a possibility at any time.

The number of active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and people in the ICU in Alberta is less than a year since the start of the 2021 Championship that operated without spectators at Rogers Place.

However, the Omicron variant and allowing fans into arenas for this tournament introduce new variables to the workings of the 10-nation event.

About 90 percent of tickets for the 2022 tournament had already been sold when Alberta followed other provinces in limiting capacity at sporting events to 50 percent.

According to Alberta Health’s website statistics, there were 8,359 active cases of COVID-19, 318 in-hospital and 64 in intensive care in the province on Saturday, compared with 16,097 active cases, 836 in hospital and 173 in the ICU.

Those who have purchased tickets must show proof of full vaccination, a negative test is not enough to enter Rogers Place and Peavey Mart Centrium.

The movement and management of players, coaches, team staff and officials within the tournament will operate in the same way as the 2021 edition, which in turn adopted the bubble model of the NHL’s 2020 playoffs in Edmonton.

They will not interfere with the public and are limited to the hotel, ground transportation and event level at each location, McIntosh said.

Regular PCR testing, supplemented by rapid tests, mask wearing and wearable wristband technology for contact tracing are also among the protocols, he added.

There are two IIHF doctors on site and each host city has a chief medical officer. John Lam, an infectious disease expert at the University of Calgary, is a consultant for the tournament, McIntosh said.

Players and coaches who arrived in Canada under the federal government’s International Single Sport Exemption were tested three days in a row last week and quarantined for two days.

The majority are vaccinated, McIntosh said.

The participants in the event are covered by the international exemption, he explained. We know the status of all those individuals and how they test, but not all of them are fully vaccinated to Canadian standards.

I’d tell you we’re over 90 percent fully vaccinated by Canadian standards and probably 98 or 99 percent by non-Canadian standards, but we’ve got a few that fall by the wayside.

The IIHF canceled six January tournaments, including the Under-18 Women’s World Championship for the second year in a row, due to concerns about COVID-19.

Canada’s junior men’s team opens the Pool A round robin against the Czechs at Rogers Place on Sunday. Austria, Germany and Finland round out that pool.

Defending champions United States, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland form Group B in Red Deer.

Canada will face Austria on December 28 with a game against Germany the following day, before closing the preliminary round against the Finns on New Year’s Eve.

The quarterfinals on January 2 and the semifinals on January 4 precede the medal matches on January 5 in Edmonton. Canada fell 2-0 to the Americans in the 2021 final.

The Canadian women’s hockey team also plays against the American women on January 3 at Rogers Place in the penultimate game of their pre-Olympic Rivalry Series.

The goal of the organizing committees is to get it all done without major disruption or teams being forced to play underhand.

The tournament got off to a rough start last year. Sweden arrived without its regular coaching staff and a third of the German team remained in extended quarantine for the first three games due to positive tests for the virus.

Confidence Level? I would tell you until we arrive on January 5th and the event is over and we award gold medals, my confidence is always on edge let’s put it this way. You’re constantly worried, McIntosh said.

We want to put on a great event. That is our commitment to the IIHF and the Canadian fan.