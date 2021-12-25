NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 16, 2021: Joe Burrow goes over 32.5 pass attempts for Bengals





Week 16’s NFL schedule is filled with intrigue, with playoff races drawing to a close and more disruptions likely to question what we think we know. And, as always, there are plenty of NFL prop bets to make Sunday’s matchups even more compelling. The Bills (8-6) vs. Patriots (9-5) at Foxborough and the Ravens (8-6) vs. Bengals (8-6) in Cincinnati, both at 1 p.m. ET, are among the crucial Sunday matchups. The Steelers (7-6-1) are clinging to the faint hopes of playoffs but stand a better chance of staying alive with the Chiefs (10-4) dealing with COVID-19 issues into their 4:25 PM ET meeting. There are 12 Sunday games and plenty of prop pick options for each. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has elite wideouts and faces a Baltimore defense that is the league’s second worst by pass. Caesars Sportsbook lists the over-under on his longest pass completions at 39.5 (-110) and his passing yards total at 270.5 (-115) in the latest NFL Week 16 props odds. There are similar props for most top players, and there is value to be found. Before you lock NFL bets for 2021 Week 16, you must: check out the best NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick. Over the past two seasons, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has surged over 115 units in NFL props and futures games. For a $100 gambler, that’s a return of over $11,000. PropStarz specializes in NFL and NBA prop betting, implementing a combination of research, statistical analysis, and mathematical modeling. Over 15 weeks, PropStarz is an impressive 44-31 on his SportsLine picks. By week 15, he was all over Russell Gage getting more than 4.5 receptions (-125), predicting the Falcons would have to broadcast it if they wanted to beat San Francisco. PropStarz knew that the 49ers were hard on the run all season and limited the opponents’ tight ends. “This should make it difficult for Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, who both have very difficult matchups on paper.” the expert told SportsLine. “That leaves Gage as the potential focal point of Atlanta’s passing attack as the path of least resistance.” The pundit was on the money, Patterson rushed for just 18 yards while Atlanta was 62 on the ground. The win didn’t come, but the Falcons tried to broadcast it, and Gage was the team’s leading receiver with eight catches for 91 yards and a TD in the 31-13 loss. Now, after sifting through the hundreds of Week 16 NFL prop bets available, PropStarz has found five more picks that he loves. He only shares his selections for week 16 NFL props on SportsLine. Top 2021 Week 16 NFL Prop Picks One prop bet PropStarz loves for NFL Week 16: Burrow is on 32.5 passes (-125). Cincinnati faces a Baltimore defense ravaged by injury and COVID and had just 13 defensive players available to practice Friday. And Burrow lit up the Ravens in their Week 7 meeting against AFC North’s rivals. He had a season-high 416 passing yards in that 41-17 win. The quarterback attempted 38 passes in that meeting, completed 23 and had three touchdown passes. The Ravens miss their entire secondary start, which will be a big deal against a Cincy pass attack with rookie superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase, not to mention Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, and with the Ravens secondary distressed, Burrow and Chase would have a field day on Sunday. How to choose 2021 NFL Week 16 prop bets PropStarz captured four other NFL prop picks from Week 16, including one on a superstar receiver that has a bounce-back you’ll totally want.You can get all of his selections for NFL betting in Week 16 of 2021 at SportsLine. What are the five best week 16 of 2021 NFL bets to make? And which receiver prop should you jump on now? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 16 prop bets, all from the expert to over 115 units in the past two years, and invent.

