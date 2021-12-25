When and where to watch the Boxing Day test live online and on TV





Australia and England will face each other in the traditional Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. England are currently 0-2 in the series after defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide. Joe Root and Co. have not lived up to expectations in the series as Australia has stamped their authority thus far. Both teams have already announced their playing XIs ahead of the mega-clash and Australia is once again looking more settled with the return of Pat Cummins, who will once again lead the team. Cummins was ruled out in Adelaide after the Covid-enforced quarantine break, England will once again be at the mercy of a powerful bowling attack that will feature the captain himself, Mitchell Starc, Test debutant Scott Boland, Cameron Green and spinner Nathan. Lyons. The batting division is Australia’s weakest link in the tournament so far, as the openers failed to get off to a solid start on all four occasions. Flamboyant all-rounder Ben Stokes also looked miserable with the bat on his return to international cricket. With England bringing in Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow to bolster their punching power, the tourists’ focus is entirely on the likely batting-friendly wicket to try and collect some runs and nudge for the win, then all off the shelf in the remaining two Tests — at the SCG and Hobart. When will the 3rd Ashes Test match between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) start? The second Ashes Test is scheduled to start on Where will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test be played? The 3rd Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. What time will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test be played? The match kicks off at 5:00 AM IST. Which TV channel in India will broadcast the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test? The Australia vs England Test series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels in India. How can I stream Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test? The Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. Australia vs England 3rd test probable XIs Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (World Cup), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland. England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (World Cup), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.` Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

