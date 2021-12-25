Reporters Offer Advice on Duke Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and More

The fantasy football playoffs and COVID-19 don’t make for great dance partners. The coronavirus threatens to mess up the NFL’s stretch run, with players like Dalvin Cook, Travis Kelce and Taysom Hill landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cook will almost certainly miss Minnesota’s home game against the Rams on Sunday.

Maybe you picked up Alexander Mattison as an insurance policy for Cook. However, there is none for Kelce. And if you started Hill quarterback in recent weeks, your team was already a mess at quarterback, and the options will be slim.

It’s really going to turn the fantasy playoffs into who can negotiate the waiver the fastest and most efficiently.

With most fantasy football leagues reaching at least the quarter-finals, if not semi-finals, we’re not asking every team a question. Instead, we asked ESPN fantasy sports researcher Kyle Soups to limit his questions to those most relevant to the postseason. Here’s what he came up with this week. (The teams are listed alphabetically.)

Should QB Kyler Murray no longer be seen as a slot in fantasy’s starting grids?

New. Think of it this way: If you don’t start him and he gets back on track, throws 300 yards and two touchdowns and rushes for 50 and another touchdown, would you regret it? The problem with Murray not starting is the risk of him exploding. The risk of starting him is that the Cardinals can play again like they did in Detroit and you’re out of the playoffs. It’s a gamble, but the advantage may outweigh the disadvantage – but it also all depends on who else is on the bench. –Josh Weinfuss

WR Russell Gage has been great for a month now. Can we keep counting on him with two plus matchups waiting for him?

Yes, that’s possible. While Arthur Smith’s offense can be unpredictable at times in usage, Gage has come closest to a consistent play Atlanta has in its passing game. Gage has been targeted at least six times in each of the past five games and has had four or more catches in each of those games. No one will mistake him for a No. 1 wide receiver, but he’s shown enough consistency and great playing ability that you can assume he’ll be getting at least some work each week. Keep him on your roster and, depending on how deep your league is (10 teams and up), maybe put him in your lineup. –Michael Rothstein

Should fantasy managers consider RB Ameer Abdullah as a flexible option in which numbers is a heavy game script against the Buccaneers?

New. Not when Cam Newton is playing quarterback. The Panthers will lean on Newton as a runner after he ran 71 yards in Buffalo last week. As long as the game is close, Chuba Hubbard will get back more than his fair share of carries. Abdullah will become more viable as Tampa Bay builds a big lead, but even then inaccuracy in Carolina’s passing game doesn’t lend itself to big production. –David Newton

Is it the rookie wall for WR Ja’Marr Chase, or should we trust the talent and keep rolling him out?

Chase played his biggest game of the season against Baltimore in Week 7. But the defense is giving the rookie a lot of attention and the Bengals have rolled out a limited pass attack. Chase’s target stock and reduced pass volume make starting Chase a significant risk. — Ben Baby

With all the talent at RB/WR, is there enough meat on the bone for Dalton Schultz to be viable in the long run?

If defenses are going to force QB Dak Prescott to go the long way down, then it should be. Schultz was a key part of the offense at the start of the season as the Cowboys were rolling, catching at least five passes in five of the first six games. Prescott has to be patient, and if the defense is going to do their best to take away the big plays, then Schultz should be a factor as he was against the New York Giants last week. –Todd Archer

The future is bright for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Can fantasy managers count on strong play to round out its rookie season?

Yes. The stars align for St. Brown, who has established himself as a reliable receiver since Day 1 of training camp and is now reaping the rewards. St. Brown has earned the respect of his peers and has filled a much-needed void for the Lions at wideout, particularly without Pro Bowl tight end TJ Hockenson, who will miss the rest of the year. Expect him to continue hitting more targets, leading to more production. He has at least eight receptions in the past three games with 70 or more receiving yards. — Eric Woodyard

Did you see enough on Sunday to hold on to RB James Robinson for the remaining weeks in the post-Urban Meyer era?

It looks like this. Robinson made his season high with 18 carries, but remember that Carlos Hyde was out with a concussion, and the interim head coach is offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was part of the problem with Robinson’s inconsistent use all season. Hyde was put on IR, so Robinson has to — should — by far the primary back. But as with everything this season, it’s the Jaguars, so… who knows? –Michael DiRocco

What should fantasy managers think of Duke Johnson’s big game (127 yards and 2 TDs)?

It was a good day for an inspired player in a low-cost matchup. Make no mistake, Johnson ran the ball better than any of the Dolphins who ran back this season, especially with the way he fought through contact. The Dolphins’ offensive line has (rightly) been criticized as a pass-blocking unit this season, but it actually holds the ninth-best run-block win rate in the NFL. If Johnson can continue to take advantage of the gaps his attack line opens, he has a chance to save the dolphins and your fantasy seasons. – Marcel Louis-Jacques

Are we chasing a ghost in hopes of the great Saquon Barkley game coming down the line?

Yeah, we said if it didn’t happen against the Chargers and their defense in 31st place, it wouldn’t happen this year. He had 64 yards rushing, 95 total yards and a touchdown in that game. That’s the ceiling. Something bigger isn’t going to happen with the way Barkley has run and moved. Obviously he’s not the player we saw during his rookie season and again, he’s on the injury report this week with that ankle problem. It won’t stop him from playing, but it will keep him from that monster game that everyone seems to keep expecting to be inevitable. — Jordan Raanan