Ten years after a crippling hockey injury, Jack Jablonski rules California

Jack Jablonski exudes confidence in front of the camera, an almost dizzying smile on his face as he introduces the newest guest on his online hockey show: former NHL pro Paul Bissonnette, who now works as a TV analyst.

“Welcome back to another episode of ‘Tradin’ Jabs,’” says Jablonski smoothly, as he opens the show from Southern California, where he interviews everyone from current players to new prospects in his job for the Los Angeles Kings. Then he talks like Bissonnette is an old friend: “Biz, how are you?”

With the camera pointed straight at Jablonski’s face, viewers can’t see that he’s in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the chest down and needing help with small tasks like inserting the earplugs he wears during the show.

This was not how Jablonski dreamed of joining the pros as a boy on ice rinks in the Twin Cities. But now, 10 years after sustaining a broken spine during a high school hockey tournament in Minnesota, he’s taken a different path to the NHL. He is enjoying his new role as an insider in the sport that both shattered him and helped him build a new life.

“I think if you’d asked me…where would you see yourself in 10 years while I was in the hospital…I couldn’t have asked for a better situation than I am in now,” he said. in an interview, in which he acknowledges the large group of supporters who help him on his way.

Of course, Jablonski would give anything to take back that moment on December 30, 2011, when a body check left him crashing into the boards with his head. But now, at the age of 26, he has learned to make the most of things under his control.

Jablonski works full-time, helped coach youth hockey, and speaks out as an advocate and fundraiser for paralysis research through a foundation that bears his name. He keeps his muscles strong with regular physical therapy, and he’s enrolled in a clinical trial with hopes of getting some exercise in his fingers so he can gain more independence.

“Work life is great. Social life is good,” Jablonski said. “I’m just happy to be a functioning adult who can contribute to society and contribute to an NHL organization.”

Orchestrating his days

Before nearly every home game, Jablonski uses a joystick-like control on his motorized wheelchair to roll into the Staples Center, recently renamed Crypto.com Arena, ready to analyze the game he loves.

From the top of the press box, he shrugs to move his arm and wrist, quickly types laptop keys with his little finger, and updates the Kings website with game highlights.

After the final buzzer sounds, Jablonski rides into an elevator and descends into the bowels of the arena, where he joins a group of reporters in the locker room to ask questions for post-match interviews. He later writes a game recap for the website.

With an official title of assistant specialist for digital media content, Jablonski spent several days working from home on a hybrid schedule for the Kings and others in the team’s El Segundo offices during the pandemic. He researches players and prospects, records video interviews and writes feature stories for the team website on his iPhone.

Jablonski and a full-time caregiver moved into a small, accessible apartment in Hermosa Beach, not far from the team’s headquarters, shortly after graduating from the University of Southern California.

He has learned to plan his days carefully in advance, knowing that his injury makes last-minute changes difficult. The caregiver helps him get out of bed, get dressed and eat. There are medications and other extra needs that require attention every day. And he has to figure out who gets to drive his specially equipped van when his caretaker is busy.

In addition to navigating bills and insurance and everything else that comes with adulthood, Jablonski mixes in three physical therapy sessions a week. Sometimes therapists move his legs while he’s on top of a treadmill; other times they stretch and work his arms, all with the goal of keeping his muscles strong.

Like everyone else, he’s also learned to navigate outside of the troubles the world throws at him.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck just after he left his network of college friends. During the lockdown, he often sat in a patch of sunshine in the small courtyard of his 12-part apartment building, pushing himself to greet his neighbors. He knew from college that strangers can be uncomfortable in his wheelchair, so he was consciously getting to know people. His neighbors became a new circle of friends.

“When people see who Jack is, he becomes more confident,” says his mother, Leslie Jablonski.

And while the warm California air is good for Jablonski’s body, which doesn’t regulate temperatures easily, it was difficult for him to live halfway across the country when his mother faced serious health problems of her own; cancer spread rapidly from her eyelid into her eye socket in 2020.

Jablonski called his mother regularly, trying to give her the encouragement she gave him during so many dark days 10 years ago. Direct your energy away from worrying, he told her. Focus on treatments and healing.

She is now fine and the whole family is grateful.

“After personally going through hell and back, I felt like I could help my mom a little bit to maintain a positive attitude,” he said.

Now he wants to support other paralysis patients everywhere.

Rising voice

Jack’s voice echoed through a crowd of supporters at his foundation’s annual gala in fall 2019, his first as the evening’s keynote speaker.

“You have heard a lot” about me in the past eight years, but so far you haven’t heard much by me,” he said as part of a recorded introduction. “I feel it’s time.”

“That’s when I noticed things changed,” said Robert Dollarhide, the vice president of the foundation board and a longtime family friend.

Until then, Jablonski had attended fundraisers and other public events, but he didn’t shy away from attention. Pushed into the limelight after his injury, he was grateful for an outpouring of support that sustained him, but at times he felt compelled to remain optimistic despite bouts of depression. High school sports teams organized events in his honor. Professional sports figures visited his hospital room. His story was featured regularly on social media and local news.

Less than a year after his injury, family friends founded what is now the Jack Jablonski Foundation to raise money for research. As he conformed to the adults around him, board members said he is now giving his views on fundraising strategies and asking questions about studies to ensure the money goes to the most promising research.

dr. Anne Moore, a board member of the Foundation who worked as a doctor for Jablonski’s high school team, said she has seen him become more introspective.

While he still hopes to walk one day, he can now “appreciate smaller goals and still strive for those big ones,” Moore said. “I think he’s much more comfortable in his own skin. He’s done a lot of soul research.”

Jablonski says he sees that he can do a lot of good by using his public platform.

“Having a voice that so many people with paralysis don’t have is such a lucky opportunity,” he said. “I’ve matured and matured and I’ve realized that a little bit more.”

So at the 2019 gala, he took the stage to advocate and explain research the foundation helped fund: placing electrodes on the skin near the spine to stimulate the upper body and regain some movement.

“I can’t use my hands to open a door. I can’t use a cup. I can’t use a fork,” he told the crowd at round tables at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. “I need to get my hands back to work, and so do hundreds of thousands of other people who are living with quadriplegia just like me.”

The first of a two-part study saw several people with quadriplegia drinking water from a cup, turning keys or putting a card in an ATM. Jablonski has also been admitted to the investigation. He is in the second phase, which he hopes to start in January.

“If you were to ask someone with quadriplegia… the first thing they’ll ask and want back is independence and hands-and-hand function,” Jablonski said recently. “And that’s the answer for me too.”

Meanwhile, Jablonski said he will continue to do what he can to move forward.

One day, he might want to be a part of a team’s hockey activities, he said, describing how it would be fun to help players figure out places and roster moves. But his injury has taught him not to live “too far into the future,” he said. He knows all too well that things can change in the blink of an eye.

“You never know what’s going to happen… I think it’s a matter of focusing on now and making sure I stay healthy and active and that I’m in a good place mentally,” he said. “You just have to focus on what you can control.”