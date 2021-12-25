Kelly Kapoor’s Funniest Moments on “The Office”

Even though she started on a simpler front on The officeKelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) became a fan favorite, with a sparkling spirit that brought out the best and the worst in her. When she wasn’t a complete psychopath in her complicated on-again, off-again relationship with Ryan, she served us the latest celebrity news, explained how Netflix works, or made an epic music video. Long before she left Dunder Mifflin, Kapoor had one too many funny moments. Here’s a compilation of her best yet:

1. The time she went on a diet

When it came to her body, Kelly Kapoor had some issues. It turned out when she once swallowed a tapeworm meant to grow inside her and eat all her food so she wouldn’t get fat. As to how she was going to get over it, Kapoor pointed out that after a few months she would take meds to get through it. While Creed (Creed Bratton) denied it wasn’t a tapeworm, that wasn’t the only time Kapoor went to extremes because of her weight. Holly (Amy Ryan) was once attracted to Kapoor’s cubicle when she heard her cough. You’re shaking, are you okay? she asked. Kapoor asked Holly to leave her alone. It turned out that she was on the third day of a cleansing diet, which involved taking lemon juice, cayenne pepper, maple syrup and water for all three meals. It didn’t do her justice as she looked worn out unlike her usual self, but sweet Kelly had just bought size 2 bikinis online and was determined to fit them in.

2. The time she said Ryan used her as an object

The relationship between Kelly and Ryan (BJ. Novak) was arguably the most complicated she’s had. It all started when she and Ryan hooked up, and she couldn’t wait to let Jim (John Krasinki) know all about it. Even though she was nervous, she now had a boyfriend in her mind. Ryan, on the other hand, regretted every moment of that day, as it was on the eve of Valentine’s Day. What followed was a roller coaster in which they went further and further. At one point, Kapoor felt used by Ryan and expressed it in the most hilarious way. Michael (Steve Carell) and Ryan set to work, each trying to figure out who or who was the correct pronoun. The employees agreed. Creed sided with Michael, saying that whoever was a made-up word was fooling students. Andy (Ed Helms) thought otherwise, insisting that whoever was the formalized version of the word. Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) knew the correct answer, but he wasn’t going to reveal it because none of them had come to see his band. It’s who is the object of a sentence when and who is the subject when, Pam (Jenna Fischer) finally said, which led Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) to agree. When Stanley (Leslie David Baker), who had been quiet the whole time, asked how Ryan had used it, Kelly replied: Ryan was using me as an object.

3. The time she taught us about smack talk

Every once in a while we got to experience Kelly Kapoor’s dark side, and she wasn’t reluctant to let her inner beast out. When she didn’t wear white to a wedding, although it’s the number one rule not to do at a wedding, she gave a list of people she’d make love to for Michael, and that included a turtle, everyone from the warehouse, Lord Voldemort and Kevin. Jim found himself on the receiving end of Kapoor’s shadow side when he played table tennis against her then-boyfriend Darryl (Craig Robinson). During the game, we learned that Kapoor was a smack talker, not quite a trash talker. I don’t talk nonsense. I speak faintly. They are totally different. Trashtalk is so hypothetical. Like, your mom is so fat, she could eat the internet. But there is talk, like now. Like, you’re ugly and I’m sure because I get the proof there. Kapoor gave a lecture. Kapoor had a riddle for Pam, clearly aimed at Jim: What’s got two skinny chicken legs and sexy ping-pong?

4. The time she tried to rebrand herself

In an effort to improve sales, Andy decided to hold a seminar on how to start a business. Initially, Jim was supposed to be his keynote speaker, but he dropped out because he knew one of the attendees. Attempts by Andys to get other employees on board were in vain. In the end, he was left with Kevin, Creed, and Ryan to count on. To say the seminar was a train wreck is an understatement. Kevin vomited in front of the audience, while Creed’s speech was hard to decipher. Kelly Kapoor burst through the door instead of Ryan and introduced himself as his on-again, off-again girlfriend. Who am I? I’m Kelly Kapoor, the corporate bitch, she told the audience. Kelly went on to tell us how important it was to brand yourself. I have some things in the works; the business b*tch, the diet b*tch, the shopping b*tch, the etiquette b*tch, Kapoor said in a serious tone.

5. The time training was BANANAS

In her capacity as a customer service representative, Kelly was suitable for the job in many ways. First, she could talk so much that the shed learned to tune herself. Second, Kelly had been leading her department for several years and learned many life lessons. It didn’t matter that she was the only person in her ward. She herself let it be known that she was not easy to manage. Thanks to her expertise in customer service, Michael knew exactly who to call if an error occurred during shipment. He held an emergency meeting where he criticized Creed and asked Kelly Kapoor to train the accountants in customer support. Upon hearing the news, Kapoor was ecstatic. This day is bananas! bananas! she burst into song, only in front of the camera to interrupt Angela (Angela Kinsey), who was taking a few pills. I don’t have a headache. I’m just getting ready. said Angela.