Arizona Wildcats Footballs 2022 Recruitment Class A Sign The Process Is Working

Only time will tell what the Arizona recruiting class will be remembered for in 2022, but for now the groupcurrently ranked 2nd in the Pac-12 and 23rd overallsay something so incredibly important loud and clear:

It’s okay to be an Arizona Wildcat. Actually, it is not only OK, but even recommended.

At a time when the program has only won one of its last 24 matches, it would have been understandable for players to look elsewhere. That’s especially true when elsewhere is the likes of Oregon, USC, Michigan, Nebraska, or UCLA.

And yet, jedd fish Arizonas first full class as coach features not only the projects and (hopefully) under-recruited talent the program is accustomed to, but also some high-end talent that drew no shortage of great offers.

So why Arizona?

For some, it’s the relationships with the coaches and some of their fellow recruits. For others, proximity to home probably played a role.

But above all, the coaching staff was able to sell his vision and convince players that Arizona was a place where they would not only develop as players and men, but also win.

Yes, win.

None of that field is unique to Arizona, although other schools have more history on their side in making it. Fisch and his staff can offer what they think will happen, but there’s little evidence to confirm they can pull it off.

Not that they won’t try, though, and their confidence and commitment seem to resonate with players. In buying what the coaches and staff of Arizona’s 22 recruits were selling, the rest of the country announced that Tucson isn’t the home of one of the worst programs in the country.

No, it’s a place where a turnaround shall to happen. In fact, it may already be underway and if you are a talented player looking for a collegiate home, check out Arizona.

You will not be alone.

There’s no question that the Cats class sent a shockwave through the Pac-12, with the effects being noticed at least nationally as well. Arizona proved able to take advantage of a weird off-season for the conference, with coaching changes at some of the top programs and coaching turmoil at some others.

The adaptability of Arizona’s recruiting along with his fearless approach to the trail has paid off immensely, and the skill they showed during the recruiting process was not only something we haven’t seen in Tucson in years, but is imperative as the program things really need to change all around.

Despite this year’s class, Arizona is still lacking in the talent department. The transfer portal can actually help, adding enough impact players could lead to a much-improved team by 2022, but the program is still a recruiting cycle or two away from what it needs to really compete.

But while before there was no reason to think Arizona could compete for them, there may now be reason to believe Arizona can land them.

After all, if the program is good enough for a Tetaiora McMillan or Sterling Roadway, why wouldn’t it be good enough for them? keyan Burnett, Ephesians Prysock and Kevin Green Jr. they all chose Arizona over USC, so why shouldn’t other high-end talents consider the same?

That is what this recruiting class can do.

It’s pretty funny to think where Arizona is now, Just more than a year since Jedd Fisch was hired as head coach of the team. Since then, the Wildcats have only had one win on the field, but have had many wins on the recruiting path, which is the lifeblood of any program.

So while there’s still a lot of work to do, feelings around the coach and what he’s doing remain largely positive.

Feelings, of course, don’t count on the leaderboard and don’t affect the standings. But if and when the wins start to come, it will be thanks to a coach who had a plan and players who bought into it.