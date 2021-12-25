Blnod-ls-Pont – Monsoon. The children of the recreation center were introduced to table tennis





This is an initiative set up with the table tennis club Blnod-Montauville that allowed the participants to learn to play together respecting the rules, manage the game and its results, organize themselves to progress with in particular the idea of ​​project and intent of the game. . Play and learning situations should enable children to build skills. Table tennis involves playing, serving, organizing to hit, placing the ball, reading and producing lanes, using game strategies. During these five sessions, the young people acquired knowledge about the activity, about their own resources and on others, as well as attitudes of concentration, perseverance, observation, respect for the rules of operation, the game but also the rules of social life, initiative and autonomy.

A real plus for children These are introductory sessions that are traditionally offered by the animation team, who are happy to meet the wishes and needs of the children. The associative fabric is so present in our city, for these three circles it is three Belldonian associations that lead these sessions, developed Zahra Souiri, Child and Youth Assistant. A real plus for children who benefit from interventions led by qualified people, often passionate; a plus for the facilitators, also an opportunity for them to improve their skills to be able to organize this type of session, even in the absence of associative representatives. Children do activities in three different areas. After five sessions of table tennis, six Wednesdays are scheduled for initiation into the genealogy from February to March, then, in April-May, a minimum of four sessions to discover the ptanque.

